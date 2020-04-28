Difference between revisions of "Coke On The Beat"
|Coke On The Beat
Coke on the Beat logo in 2017
|Created by
|ZBC
|Presented by
|Winky D (Current)
|Distributor
|ZBC
|Broadcast
|Original channel
|ZBC
|First shown in
|1984
|Original airing
|1984
Coke on the Beat is the former name of a Zimbabwean music TV show on ZBC. The show is now called Coke Studio Africa after a show with a similar name airing in other parts of the continent.[1]
The TV show is sponsored by the Coca Cola brand in Zimbabwe. It was initially launched in 1984, and though it has missed some seasons, it is currently still airing.[2]
Popular Coke On the Beat Presenters
- ↑ Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Coke on the Beat rebrands to Coke Studio Africa, Gemnation, Accessed: 28 Apr 2020
- ↑ Coca-Cola with Music over the Years, Coca-Cola Journey, Accessed: 28 April 2020