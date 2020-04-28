Coke On The Beat Coke on the Beat logo in 2017 Created by ZBC Presented by Winky D (Current) Distributor ZBC Broadcast Original channel ZBC First shown in 1984 Original airing 1984

Coke on the Beat is the former name of a Zimbabwean music TV show on ZBC. The show is now called Coke Studio Africa after a show with a similar name airing in other parts of the continent.[1]

The TV show is sponsored by the Coca Cola brand in Zimbabwe. It was initially launched in 1984, and though it has missed some seasons, it is currently still airing.[2]

Popular Coke On the Beat Presenters

Pictures

MisRed and Tich Maruziva on Coke on the Beat in 2016