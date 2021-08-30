Difference between revisions of "Colin Barry"
|Lieutenant-General
Colin Barry
|Occupation
|Term
|29 August 2021-Present
|Predecessor
|David Muma
Lieutenant General Colin Barry is a member of the Zambian Air Force (ZAF) who was appointed Commander by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021.
Background
Lieutenant General Barry's father was a Scottish volunteer teacher at Solwezi Technical School. His mother is an indigenous Kaonde Zambian woman. Colin Barry spent his childhood in Solwezi until he joined the Zambian Air Force. Barry's maternal grandfather is John Hazel who was the son of a Kaonde woman with a British Colonial DC from Kasempa.[1][2]
Education
Colin Barry did his Secondary School at Solwezi Technical School.
Career
Colin Barry served as ZAF Livingstone Base Station Commander.[3] When he was appointed ZAF Commander on 29 August 2021, Barry was promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to the rank of Lieutenant-General.
References
- ↑ Meet the Newly appointed Air Force Commander Collins Barry!, Zambian Observer, Published: August 29, 2021, Retrieved: August 30, 2021
- ↑ ZAF Commissioning Parade at Livingstone Air Base in Pictures, Lusaka Times, Published: July 21, 2011, Retrieved: August 30, 2021
- ↑ ZAF COMMENDS GOVT, Zambia24, Published: December 29, 2018, Retrieved: August 30, 2021