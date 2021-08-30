Lieutenant General '''Colin Barry''' is a member of the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) who was appointed Commander by [[Hakainde Hichilema]] on 29 August 2021.

Lieutenant General Colin Barry is a member of the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) who was appointed Commander by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021.

Background

Lieutenant General Barry's father was a Scottish volunteer teacher at Solwezi Technical School. His mother is an indigenous Kaonde Zambian woman. Colin Barry spent his childhood in Solwezi until he joined the Zambian Air Force. Barry's maternal grandfather is John Hazel who was the son of a Kaonde woman with a British Colonial DC from Kasempa.[1][2]

Education

Colin Barry did his Secondary School at Solwezi Technical School.

Career

Colin Barry served as ZAF Livingstone Base Station Commander.[3] When he was appointed ZAF Commander on 29 August 2021, Barry was promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to the rank of Lieutenant-General.