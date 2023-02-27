Collect a Can is primarily concerned with metal cans, and had a network of can drop off cages at most shopping centres.

Address: 23 Masonic Homes, Burton Road, Belvedere, Harare.

Phone: Mike Abrahams - 0772 331919, Takudzana - 0775 436779.

Email: mikeabrahams042@gmail.com

Website:



Materials

Cans 2020 - ±25 tonnes