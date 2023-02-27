Difference between revisions of "Collect a Can"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Collect a Can is primarily concerned with metal cans, and had a network of can drop off cages at most shopping centres. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 11:24, 27 February 2023
Collect a Can is primarily concerned with metal cans, and had a network of can drop off cages at most shopping centres.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 23 Masonic Homes, Burton Road, Belvedere, Harare.
Phone: Mike Abrahams - 0772 331919, Takudzana - 0775 436779.
Email: mikeabrahams042@gmail.com
Website:
Materials
Cans 2020 - ±25 tonnes