Colleen De Jong is the former Vice President and chief executive of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU). She is the chairperson of the Sables Trust.

Background

Children

Colleen De Jong's son Ray is a rugby player.[1]

Career

ZRU

De Jong’s career in Zimbabwean rugby administration started in 2007 when she joined the Zimbabwe Under-20 rugby committee. Then under the chairmanship of Aaron Jani and with ZRU director of rugby Bright Chivandire as head coach, the committee was tasked with mobilising resources for the national Under-20 side. She travelled with the Under-20s to the Junior World Rugby Trophy (now World Rugby U20 Trophy) in Russia (2010), Georgia (2011) and as team manager to USA in 2012. During this time Zimbabwe also hosted two U19 Africa Cup Tournaments in Harare.

In December 2014, De Jong was elected to the Confederation of African Rugby (CAR) executive committee following the continental body’s general assembly in Paris.

Colleen De Jong was hand-picked by former ZRU president John Falkenberg to replace Aisha Tsimba who had resigned to pursue interests in the Sports Commission. The ZRU constitution only allows existing board members to fill such a vacancy following a voting process by serving board members.

De Jong resigned in March 2015 due to public pressure. She however remained with Zimbabwe Rugby Union in a new role as CEO.[2][3]

Colleen De Jong was invited by Gerald Mlotshwa to join the SRC board. She is one of three women on the board including Gail van Jaarsveldt and Karen Mutasa.[1]



