Difference between revisions of "Collen Maboke"

In July 2018, Collen Maboke was elected to Ward 2 Masvingo Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1413 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Masvingo Municipality with 1413 votes, beating Mathew Matariro Kubiku of Zanu-PF with 634 votes, Trust Mhaka, independent with 218 votes, Chipo Chirunga of MDC-T with 100 votes, Kamurai Mutindi of PRC with 17 votes and Alfred Masiloof UDA with 10 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

