In July 2018, Collen Tendai Chikosha was elected to Ward 4 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 2071 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Chimanimani RDC with 2071 votes, beating Phillip Bande of MDC Alliance with 1201 votes and Hardwell Gurenje of PRC with 82 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]