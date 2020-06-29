Difference between revisions of "Collet Mawire"

Dr. Collett John Mawire is a Zimbabwean Specialist Obstetrician And Gynaecologist, Medical Superintendent at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Education

He attended St Ignatius College for his A Level from 1984-1985 and Fletcher High School for his O Level from 1980-1983. He did his Bachelor's Degree Medicine and Surgery MBChB (Zim) at the University of Zimbabwe form 1986-1990.

Chinhoyi University of Technology

Master's Degree Strategic Management MSc SM

2007 – 2009

Strategic Management

Nations Health Career School (Frankfurt)

Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) International Hospital Management

2004 – 2006

International Hospital Management

University of Zimbabwe

Master's Degree Obstetrics and Gynaecology. MMed O&G (Zim)

1993 – 1996

Activities and Societies: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/13106830_Extra- amniotic_saline_infusion_versus_extra-amniotic_prostaglandin_F2alpha_for_cervical_ripening_and_induction_of_labor

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Career

Dr Collet Mawire successfully performed surgery to help the delivery of the baby at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital that developed outside its mother's uterus in what is called abdominal pregnancy. "Babies that develop outside the uterus usually result in still births," added Dr Mawire.[1]

Board Member

Chinhoyi Hospital Management Board

Jan 2017 – Present

Chinhoyi

Hospital Management

Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Medical Superintendent

Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital

Jan 1999 – Present

Hospital Management

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Council Member

MDPCZ ( Medical and Dental Practitioners Council)

May 2012 – May 2015

Harare

Medical And Dental Practitioners Regulation

Council Member

University of Zimbabwe

Jan 1998 – Dec 2003

Harare

University Regulation

Doctor

Harare Central Hospital, Parirenyatwa Hospital

1990 – 1998 (8 years)

Medical Doctor

References