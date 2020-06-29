Difference between revisions of "Collet Mawire"

Latest revision as of 13:24, 29 June 2020

Doctor
Collet Mawire
Collet Mawire.jpg
BornCollett John Mawire
EducationUniversity of Zimbabwe
OccupationSpecialist Obstetrician And Gynaecologist, Medical Superintendent
EmployerChinhoyi Provincial Hospital

Dr. Collett John Mawire is a Zimbabwean Specialist Obstetrician And Gynaecologist, Medical Superintendent at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Education

He attended St Ignatius College for his A Level from 1984-1985 and Fletcher High School for his O Level from 1980-1983. He did his Bachelor's Degree Medicine and Surgery MBChB (Zim) at the University of Zimbabwe form 1986-1990.

Chinhoyi University of Technology

  • Master's Degree Strategic Management MSc SM
  • 2007 – 2009
  • Strategic Management

Nations Health Career School (Frankfurt)

  • Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) International Hospital Management
  • 2004 – 2006
  • International Hospital Management

University of Zimbabwe

  • Master's Degree Obstetrics and Gynaecology. MMed O&G (Zim)
  • 1993 – 1996
  • Activities and Societies: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/13106830_Extra- amniotic_saline_infusion_versus_extra-amniotic_prostaglandin_F2alpha_for_cervical_ripening_and_induction_of_labor
  • Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Career

Dr Collet Mawire successfully performed surgery to help the delivery of the baby at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital that developed outside its mother's uterus in what is called abdominal pregnancy. "Babies that develop outside the uterus usually result in still births," added Dr Mawire.[1]

Board Member

  • Chinhoyi Hospital Management Board
  • Jan 2017 – Present
  • Chinhoyi
  • Hospital Management
  • Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Medical Superintendent

  • Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital
  • Jan 1999 – Present
  • Hospital Management
  • Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Council Member

  • MDPCZ ( Medical and Dental Practitioners Council)
  • May 2012 – May 2015
  • Harare
  • Medical And Dental Practitioners Regulation

Council Member

  • University of Zimbabwe
  • Jan 1998 – Dec 2003
  • Harare
  • University Regulation

Doctor

References

  1. [1], Bulawayo 24 News, Published: 21 July, 2015, Accessed: 6 April, 2020
