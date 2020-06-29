Difference between revisions of "Collet Mawire"
|Doctor
Collet Mawire
|Born
|Collett John Mawire
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Specialist Obstetrician And Gynaecologist, Medical Superintendent
|Employer
|Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital
Dr. Collett John Mawire is a Zimbabwean Specialist Obstetrician And Gynaecologist, Medical Superintendent at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.
Education
He attended St Ignatius College for his A Level from 1984-1985 and Fletcher High School for his O Level from 1980-1983. He did his Bachelor's Degree Medicine and Surgery MBChB (Zim) at the University of Zimbabwe form 1986-1990.
Chinhoyi University of Technology
- Master's Degree Strategic Management MSc SM
- 2007 – 2009
- Strategic Management
Nations Health Career School (Frankfurt)
- Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) International Hospital Management
- 2004 – 2006
- International Hospital Management
University of Zimbabwe
- Master's Degree Obstetrics and Gynaecology. MMed O&G (Zim)
- 1993 – 1996
- Activities and Societies: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/13106830_Extra- amniotic_saline_infusion_versus_extra-amniotic_prostaglandin_F2alpha_for_cervical_ripening_and_induction_of_labor
- Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist
Career
Dr Collet Mawire successfully performed surgery to help the delivery of the baby at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital that developed outside its mother's uterus in what is called abdominal pregnancy. "Babies that develop outside the uterus usually result in still births," added Dr Mawire.[1]
Board Member
- Chinhoyi Hospital Management Board
- Jan 2017 – Present
- Chinhoyi
- Hospital Management
- Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist
Medical Superintendent
- Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital
- Jan 1999 – Present
- Hospital Management
- Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist
Council Member
- MDPCZ ( Medical and Dental Practitioners Council)
- May 2012 – May 2015
- Harare
- Medical And Dental Practitioners Regulation
Council Member
- University of Zimbabwe
- Jan 1998 – Dec 2003
- Harare
- University Regulation
Doctor
- Harare Central Hospital, Parirenyatwa Hospital
- 1990 – 1998 (8 years)
- Medical Doctor