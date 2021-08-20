Difference between revisions of "Colletah Wakuruwarewa"

See [[Chess In Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Colletah Wakuruwarewa''' is a Zimbabwean chess player. She was the Ladies Chess Champion in '''2011''', '''2013''', '''2015''' and '''2016'''. She represented Zimbabwe at the World Chess Olympiad in '''2012''', '''2014''', '''2016'''. She represented Zimbabwe at the [[CUCSA]] Games in '''2014''' and '''2016'''.

Colletah Wakuruwarewa is a Zimbabwean chess player. She was the Ladies Chess Champion in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. She represented Zimbabwe at the World Chess Olympiad in 2012, 2014, 2016. She represented Zimbabwe at the CUCSA Games in 2014 and 2016.

Background and Education

Colletah Wakuruwarewa grew up in Kwekwe then moved to Chegutu. She attended Ruvimbo Primary School in Kwekwe and Hartley Primary School in Chegutu for primary school. From there she attended high school at Pfupajena High School. She also studied Accounting at Mutare Polytechnic

Chess Career

2011

First in the U18 Girls section at National Scholars Chess Championships.

Obtained certificate of excellence of best position at district level.

2013

First in the U20 Girls section at National Scholars Chess Championships.

National Ladies Chess Champion

2015

First at the National Ladies Chess Championships.

2016

First at the National Ladies Chess Championships.

Other Interests

Volleyball



