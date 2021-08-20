Difference between revisions of "Colletah Wakuruwarewa"
Colletah Wakuruwarewa is a Zimbabwean chess player. She was the Ladies Chess Champion in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. She represented Zimbabwe at the World Chess Olympiad in 2012, 2014, 2016. She represented Zimbabwe at the CUCSA Games in 2014 and 2016.
'''Colletah Wakuruwarewa''' is a Zimbabwean chess player. She was the Ladies Chess Champion in '''2011''', '''2013''', '''2015''' and '''2016'''. She represented Zimbabwe at the World Chess Olympiad in '''2012''', '''2014''', '''2016'''. She represented Zimbabwe at the [[CUCSA]] Games in '''2014''' and '''2016'''.
|Personal information
|National team
|Zimbabwe
|Born
|December 29, 1993
Colletah Wakuruwarewa is a Zimbabwean chess player. She was the Ladies Chess Champion in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. She represented Zimbabwe at the World Chess Olympiad in 2012, 2014, 2016. She represented Zimbabwe at the CUCSA Games in 2014 and 2016.
See Chess In Zimbabwe.
Background and Education
Colletah Wakuruwarewa grew up in Kwekwe then moved to Chegutu. She attended Ruvimbo Primary School in Kwekwe and Hartley Primary School in Chegutu for primary school. From there she attended high school at Pfupajena High School. She also studied Accounting at Mutare Polytechnic
Chess Career
2011
First in the U18 Girls section at National Scholars Chess Championships.
Obtained certificate of excellence of best position at district level.
2013
First in the U20 Girls section at National Scholars Chess Championships.
National Ladies Chess Champion
2015
First at the National Ladies Chess Championships.
2016
First at the National Ladies Chess Championships.
Other Interests
Volleyball