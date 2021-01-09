He rose over the years to the rank of Brigadier-General. In 1997, Moyo retired from the army. At the time of his death, he was a director in the [[Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs ]] responsible for Investigations, Vetting and Inspectorate.<ref name="H"/>

He rose over the years to the rank of Brigadier-General. He retired from the army in 1997 . At the time of his death, he was a director in the [[Ministry of Defence and Welfare of War Veterans]] responsible for Investigations, Vetting and Inspectorate.<ref name="H"/>

Retired Brigadier-General Collin Moyo was a Zimbabwean former military commander.

Background

Moyo was born on July 23, 1954 in Mberengwa, Midlands Province, under Chief Mapiravana.[1]

He fought in the second chimurenga as Rodwell Nyika having joined in July 1972. Moyo is said to have trained the likes of Commander Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Major General Chanceller Diye, Major General N. Dube, Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo (Rtd), Major General Chiramba among others.

In July 1972, the Late Brigadier-General joined the Liberation Struggle in Zambia and went through Botswana. From Botswana they were airlifted to Lusaka, Zambia, where they were met by ZIPRA leaders such as Jason Ziyapapa Moyo, Alfred Nikita Mangena, Nxele, Elliot Maseko, and Ambrose Mutinhiri. The leaders facilitated the late Brigadier-General's movement to Morogoro, Tanzania for military training. In early 1973, Brig-Gen Moyo started training with 83 others in his group.

The Commander of the training camp was Sam Mfakazi and the instructors were Javan Maseko, Gedi Dube, Dubu Nleya, Stanley Gagisa, Sigoge and Ghanaian instructors Major Dhako and Captain Burden. The team went through a six-month semi-commando course covering all aspects of guerrilla warfare.

During the course, Moyo was chosen to attend the ZIPRA Conference of Militants in Zambia Mwembeshi Camp. After successfully passing the course, Moyo was chosen by the Ghanaian instructors to remain at the training camp as one of the instructors.

When ZIPA was formed in 1975, he was heavily involved in some joint training between ZIPRA, ZANLA, and ANC cadres.[1]

Career

He rose over the years to the rank of Brigadier-General. In 1997, Moyo retired from the army. At the time of his death, he was a director in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs responsible for Investigations, Vetting and Inspectorate.[1]

Death

He died at the age of 66 on 8 January 2021 morning at Haematology Centre, Harare after a short illness.[1]