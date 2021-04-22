Difference between revisions of "Collin Sarakudze"

In July 2018, Collin Sarakudze was elected to Ward 27 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 3948 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Mazowe RDC with 3948 votes, beating Super Guzuzu of MDC Alliance with 234 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

