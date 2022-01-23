Difference between revisions of "Collins Dhuwa"

Former Triangle United Coach [[Taurai Mangwiro]] named Collins Dhuwa as the team Captain at the start of 2020 and the attacking midfielder welcomed the new role and promised to work hard for the team. He was deputised by Brian Chikwenya and the late [[Ronald Mudimu]].<ref name="hmetro">Snodia Mikiri, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/new-role-excites-dhuwa/], ''H-Metro, Published: 19 February, 2020, Accessed: 22 July, 2020''</ref>

He started playing football when he was doing Grade 3 at Rukudzo Primary School. In 2005, whilst doing Grade 7 he joined [[Dynamos Football Club]] juniors and later joined [[Aces Youth Soccer Academy]] from 2009 to 2012. He signed for [[CAPS United Football Club]] in 2013 before signing for Dongo Sawmills in the 2015 season. After leaving Dongo he went on to join Tsholotsho Football club in 2016 before he had a breakthrough season in 2017 when he joined Shabanie Mine where he had some good displays that caught the eye of [[Chicken Inn Football Club]] who signed him from the [[Zvishavane]] based side. In 2018 he was signed by Triangle United Football Club where he managed to help the team win the Chibuku Super Cup that same year which booked them a ticket to participate in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

'''Collins Dhuwa''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who currently plays for the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] side [[ Manica Diamonds Football Club]]. He was the Captain of the formerly [[Taurai Mangwiro]] coached side, [[Triangle United Football Club]] before he left in January 2022 for the Manicaland based side.

Background

Collins was born on 1 November 1992 in a family of two and he is the first born and a younger sister, Caroline. He is married and has a son, Ethan.

Education

He attended Rukudzo Primary School from Grade 1-5 and then Kuwadzana 8 Primary School from Grade 6-7. He then went to Churchill Boys High for his O'Levels and for his A'Levels he went to Prince Edward School. He also holds a Diploma in Customer Service Management.

Career

Awards

ZNA Charity Shield (2013 with CAPS United Football Club)

Chibuku Super Cup winner (2018 with Triangle United Football Club)

Man of the Match Award (2018 Chibuku Super Cup)

ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer Stars Finalist

References