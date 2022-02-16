In July 2018, Collins Matongo was elected to Ward 27 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu PF, with 389 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Nyanga RDC with 389 votes, beating Melody Rutendo Machokoto, independent with 198 votes and Martha Nyagope of MDC Alliance with 189 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

