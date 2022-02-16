Difference between revisions of "Collins Matongo"
In July 2018, Collins Matongo was elected to Ward 27 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu PF, with 389 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 27 Nyanga RDC with 389 votes, beating Melody Rutendo Machokoto, independent with 198 votes and Martha Nyagope of MDC Alliance with 189 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020