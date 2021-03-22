Difference between revisions of "Collins Mnangagwa"

<blockquote> The head of the [[Zimbabwe Miner’s Federation]], [[Henrietta Rushwaya]] is currently (on trial for attempting to smuggle gold belonging to Pakistani businessman [[Ali Muhamad]]. (Madzianike, N. ''Rushwaya remains in custody as State moves to contest Ali bail''. 13 November 2020) It has been alleged that [[Rushwaya]], the First Lady, [[Auxillia Mnangagwa]] and one of the President’s sons, '''Collins Mnangagwa''' are part of “an elite trafcking cartel” that smuggles gold out of Zimbabwe. (Flanagan, J. ''Zimbabwe gold smugglers ‘worked for Mnangagwa’s wife’''. The Times, 2 November 2020) </blockquote>

He is mentioned on p32 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.

Moreover, [[ Buyanga ]] claimed that in recent days, one [[Dylish Nguwaya]], described as a “close companion” to the Mnangagwa family, has been communicating with the same judge, as has one [[ Mallan Zorodzai Chiswa ]] “who also has links to the Muteswa family.

[[Frank Buyanga ]] has reported Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, ''' Collins ''' , to the [[ Judicial Service Commission ]] (JSC), accusing him of "intimidating judges." The businessman has been fighting to bring his four-year-old son to South Africa, in a bitter court battle that pitted him against the child’s mother, [[ Chantelle Muteswa ]] . He claims that Muteswa is in a relationship with ''' Collins ''' and accuses the President’s son of influencing judges; allegations that Muteswa has refuted.<ref name="iol"> [https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/gauteng/ugly-twist-to-buyanga-custody-battle-as-collins-mnangagwa-accused-of-intimidation-46009119], ''IOL, Published: 2 April, 2020, Accessed: 31 May, 2020''</ref>

''' Collins ''' in turn wrote a press statement denying having any links with Drax International or their representative in the country, [[Dylish Nguwaya]].

[[File:Collins with Dylish.jpg|thumb|Dylish Nguwaya (2nd from R) posing for a picture flanked by the Mnangagwa twins Collins and Shaun]]

He has been a Senior Consultant at [[ Kurera Khulisa ]] from ''' February 2015 ''' to present (2020) according to his LinkedIn account.

'''Collins''' is son to Zimbabwe President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and wife [[Auxillia Mnangagwa]]. Collins has an elder brother [[ Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr ]] . and sister [[ Tarisai Mnangagwa ]] . ''' Collins Mnangagwa ''' is reportedly dating [[Frank Buyanga]]'s ex-girlfriend [[Chantelle Muteswa]]. Buyanga and Muteswa are currently in a bitter custody battle over their 4-year-old son. Buyanga accuses ''' Collins Mnangagwa ''' of assisting Muteswa of abducting their son and judicial interference in the custody battle.

Collins Mnangagwa

Background

Career

He has been a Senior Consultant at Kurera Khulisa from February 2015 to present (2020) according to his LinkedIn account.

Collins and Dylish

Dylish is known to be a friend and business associate of Collins after the later founded Drax International but Collins denies any links with Dylish. The following media shows that at some point Collins and Dylish were seen together.

Dylish Nguwaya (2nd from R) posing for a picture flanked by the Mnangagwa twins Collins and Shaun

Collins in turn wrote a press statement denying having any links with Drax International or their representative in the country, Dylish Nguwaya.

Press Statement by Collins Mnangagwa

Accusations from Frank Buyanga

Frank Buyanga has reported Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins, to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), accusing him of "intimidating judges." The businessman has been fighting to bring his four-year-old son to South Africa, in a bitter court battle that pitted him against the child’s mother, Chantelle Muteswa. He claims that Muteswa is in a relationship with Collins and accuses the President’s son of influencing judges; allegations that Muteswa has refuted.[1]

Moreover, Buyanga claimed that in recent days, one Dylish Nguwaya, described as a “close companion” to the Mnangagwa family, has been communicating with the same judge, as has one Mallan Zorodzai Chiswa “who also has links to the Muteswa family.

Gold Smuggling

He is mentioned on p32 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.

The head of the Zimbabwe Miner’s Federation, Henrietta Rushwaya is currently (on trial for attempting to smuggle gold belonging to Pakistani businessman Ali Muhamad. (Madzianike, N. Rushwaya remains in custody as State moves to contest Ali bail. 13 November 2020) It has been alleged that Rushwaya, the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa and one of the President’s sons, Collins Mnangagwa are part of “an elite trafcking cartel” that smuggles gold out of Zimbabwe. (Flanagan, J. Zimbabwe gold smugglers ‘worked for Mnangagwa’s wife’. The Times, 2 November 2020)









References