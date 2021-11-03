Radnor Mine, which sits on some of Zimbabwe's best goldfields in the Makaha area, is owned by ZimCN Investments, a joint venture between Collins and Chinese investors. He commissioned hi-tech milling and leaching plants at the firm in October 2021.<ref name="ND">THOMAS CHIDAMBA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/11/mnangagwas-son-partners-chinese-in-mining-project/ Mnangagwa’s son partners Chinese in mining project], ''NewsDay'', Published: November 3, 2021, Retrieved: November 3, 2021</ref>

In 2021, Collins Mnangagwa partnered with Chinese Investors to pursue a gold mining project in [[Mutoko]]. ZimCN Investments was co-founded by Mnangagwa and Chi Yingdan.

He has been a Senior Consultant at [[Kurera Khulisa]] from '''February 2015''' to present (2020) according to his LinkedIn account. Mnangagwa's known business interests are mostly in gold mining. He is a director at ZIMCN Mine in Mutoko. Mnangagwa studied Electrical Engineering and graduated from the North China Electric Power University in Beijing China in 2012.

Collins Mnangagwa

Collins Mnangagwa is the son of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia Mnangagwa. Collins Mnangagwa has a twin brother named Sean Mnangagwa.

Background

Collins is son to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and wife Auxillia Mnangagwa. Collins has an elder brother Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr and sister Tarisai Mnangagwa.

Career

He has been a Senior Consultant at Kurera Khulisa from February 2015 to present (2020) according to his LinkedIn account. Mnangagwa's known business interests are mostly in gold mining. He is a director at ZIMCN Mine in Mutoko. Mnangagwa studied Electrical Engineering and graduated from the North China Electric Power University in Beijing China in 2012.

Businesses

ZimCN Investments

Radnor Mine, which sits on some of Zimbabwe's best goldfields in the Makaha area, is owned by ZimCN Investments, a joint venture between Collins and Chinese investors. He commissioned hi-tech milling and leaching plants at the firm in October 2021.[1]

Collins and Dylish

Dylish is known to be a friend and business associate of Collins after the later founded Drax International but Collins denies any links with Dylish. The following media shows that at some point Collins and Dylish were seen together.

Dylish Nguwaya (2nd from R) posing for a picture flanked by the Mnangagwa twins Collins and Shaun

Collins in turn wrote a press statement denying having any links with Drax International or their representative in the country, Dylish Nguwaya.

Press Statement by Collins Mnangagwa

Accusations from Frank Buyanga

In 2020 Frank Buyanga reported Collins, to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), accusing him of "intimidating judges." At the time Buyanga was in a court battle against his child’s mother, Chantelle Muteswa. He claimed that Muteswa is in a romantic relationship with Collins and him of influencing judges; allegations that Muteswa denied. Both Collins and Muteswa denied Buyanga's allegations that they were romantically involved.[2]



Moreover, Buyanga claimed that Dylish Nguwaya, whom he described as a “close companion” to the Mnangagwa family, had been communicating with the same judge Mallan Zorodzai Chiswa “who also has links to the Muteswa family". However, Buyanga managed to get his son to South Africa after winning joint custody.

William Wilcock, Buyanga’s lawyer in South Africa, released a statement saying Zimbabwe police and other government departments had “refused to assist Buyanga in retrieving his son”.[3]

Gold Smuggling

He is mentioned on p32 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.

The head of the Zimbabwe Miner’s Federation, Henrietta Rushwaya is currently (on trial for attempting to smuggle gold belonging to Pakistani businessman Ali Muhamad. (Madzianike, N. Rushwaya remains in custody as State moves to contest Ali bail. 13 November 2020) It has been alleged that Rushwaya, the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa and one of the President’s sons, Collins Mnangagwa are part of “an elite trafcking cartel” that smuggles gold out of Zimbabwe. (Flanagan, J. Zimbabwe gold smugglers ‘worked for Mnangagwa’s wife’. The Times, 2 November 2020)