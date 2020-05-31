Difference between revisions of "Collins Mnangagwa"

[[File:Collins with Dylish.jpg|thumb|Dylish Nguwaya (2nd from R) posing for a picture flanked by the Mnangagwa twins Collins and Shaun]]

Dylish is known to be a friend and business associate of Collins after the later founded Drax International but Collins denies any links with Dylish. The following media shows that at some point Collins and Dylish were seen together.

Collins Mnangagwa

Collins Mnangagwa is the son of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia Mnangagwa. Collins Mnangagwa has got a twin brother named Sean Mnangagwa.

Background

Collin is son to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and wife Auxillia Mnangagwa. Collins has got an elder brother Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr. and sister Tarisai Mnangagwa. Collins Mnangagwa is reportedly dating Frank Buyanga's ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa. Buyanga and Muteswa are currently in a bitter custody battle over their 4-year-old son. Buyanga accuses Collins Mnangagwa of assisting Muteswa of abducting their son and judicial interference in the custody battle.

Career

He has been a Senior Consultant at Kurera Khulisa from February 2015 up to now according to his LinkedIn account.

Collins and Dylish

Collins in turn wrote a press statement denying having any links with Drax International or their representative in the country, Dylish Nguwaya.

Press Statement by Collins Mnangagwa

Accusations from Frank Buyanga

Buyanga has reported Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins, to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), accusing him of "intimidating judges." The businessman has been fighting to bring his four-year-old son to South Africa, in a bitter court battle that pitted him against the child’s mother, Chantelle Muteswa. He claims that Muteswa is in a relationship with Collins and accuses the President’s son of influencing judges; allegations that Muteswa has refuted.[1]

Moreover, Buyanga claimed that in recent days, one Dylish Nguwaya, described as a "close companion" to the Mnangagwa family, has been communicating with the same judge, as has one Mallan Zorodzai Chiswa "who also has links to the Muteswa family.









