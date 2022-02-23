In July 2018, Collins Mutengwa was elected to Ward 7 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2172 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Bindura RDC with 2172 votes, beating Amos Tsvekesi of MDC Alliance with 451 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

