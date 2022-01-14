Columbus Makoni was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 16 August 1918, Makoni.

Marriage: to Sylvia Makweche, with 15 children.



School / Education

1939, Standard Six.

Service / Career

Builder and farmer.

1959 - founder member of Zanu.

1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Manicaland Province.



Events