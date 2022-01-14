Difference between revisions of "Columbus Makoni"
Columbus Makoni was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 16 August 1918, Makoni.
Marriage: to Sylvia Makweche, with 15 children.
School / Education
1939, Standard Six.
Service / Career
Builder and farmer.
1959 - founder member of Zanu.
1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Manicaland Province.