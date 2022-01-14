Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Columbus Makoni"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Columbus Makoni''' was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in '''1980'''. ==Personal Details== '''Born''': '''16 August 1918''', Makoni. <br/>...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 07:44, 14 January 2022

Columbus Makoni was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 16 August 1918, Makoni.
Marriage: to Sylvia Makweche, with 15 children.

School / Education

1939, Standard Six.

Service / Career

Builder and farmer.
1959 - founder member of Zanu.
1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Manicaland Province.

Events

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Columbus_Makoni&oldid=114160"