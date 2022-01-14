'''Marriage''': to Sylvia Makweche, with 15 children. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref> <br/>

'''Columbus Willie Makoni''' was an early nationalist, elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.

Personal Details

Born: 16 August 1918, Makoni.

School / Education

1939, Standard Six.

Service / Career

Builder and farmer.

1959 - founder member of Zanu.

1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Manicaland Province.



Events

Further Reading