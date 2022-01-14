Difference between revisions of "Columbus Makoni"
'''Columbus Makoni''' was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in '''1980'''.

==Personal Details==

'''Born''': '''16 August 1918''', Makoni. <br/>
'''Columbus Makoni''' was an early nationalist, elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.
'''Columbus Makoni''' was an early nationalist, elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
'''Born''': '''16 August 1918''', [[Makoni]]. <br/>
'''Born''': '''16 August 1918''', [[Makoni]]. <br/>
'''Marriage''': to Sylvia Makweche, with 15 children. <br/>
'''Marriage''': to Sylvia Makweche, with 15 children. <br/>
==School / Education==
==School / Education==
Columbus Willie Makoni was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 16 August 1918, Makoni.
Marriage: to Sylvia Makweche, with 15 children. [1]
School / Education
1939, Standard Six.
Service / Career
Builder and farmer.
1959 - founder member of Zanu.
1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Manicaland Province.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022