Columbus Willie Makoni was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 16 August 1918, Makoni.
Marriage: to Sylvia Makweche, with 15 children. [1]

School / Education

1939, Standard Six.

Service / Career

Builder and farmer.
1959 - founder member of Zanu.
1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Manicaland Province.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
