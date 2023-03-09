The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. Residents were represented by Mr [[Tendai Biti]], a member of [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]]. <ref name="Victory for residents on devolution"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/victory-for-residents-on-devolution/ Victory for residents on devolution], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 2 October 2020, Retrieved: 9 March 2023''</ref>

The [[Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing|Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development]] was the first respondent with the [[Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs|Minister of Justice Legal and Financial Affairs]] being the second respondent the [[Ministry of Finance and Economic Development|Minister of Finance and Economic Development]] was the third respondent.

<blockquote> Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six (6) months, that is to say, by '''31 March 2021''' submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. </blockquote>

On devolution, '''Combined Harare Residents Association''' (CHRA), [[Community Water Alliance]] (CWA) and Member of Parliament [[Alan Markham|Rusty Markham]] went to court in '''2023''', and in '''October''', the High Court ordered that:

The Combined Harare Residents Association is an umbrella organisation for Harare area citizens' associations. The total population embraced by CHRA is about 3.5 million people, including 1.5 million in Greater Harare and 2 million in near-by population centers including [[Chitungwiza]], Norton, and Ruwa. CHRA was originally formed to co-ordinate and assist citizens in representing their interests to the elected Council of Harare and to the Executive Branch of Government.

Background

Beginning in 1999 and at present, CHRA has expanded its mandate to include a programme of advocacy at the level of Parliament as an institution, so that the views of the constituent association members of CHRA can be heard at a national level. In conjunction with its Parliamentary advocacy programme, CHRA has established an Advocacy Centre whose essential purpose is to ascertain and analyse ratepayer's concerns germane to the deliberations of the Parliament and, then, to represent those concerns in a programme of advocacy to secure Parliamentary action in the interest of the Harare area ratepayers. Since this advocacy programme is intended to reach national level concerns, CHRA works in close association with Residents' Associations from around the country, in order to combine efforts to secure beneficial Parliamentary action.

Physical address : 12 Oxford Avenue, Newlands, Harare, Zimbabwe

Postal address : PO Box HR7870, Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone : +263-(0)4-776285, 776268, (0)772-127397, (0)772-345304, (0)773-042981

Email address : info@chra.co.zw; mfundomlilo@gmail.com

Web address : www.chra.co.zw



Events

Devolution

