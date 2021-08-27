Difference between revisions of "Comfort Mbofana"

Pindula

==Education==
Comfort attended Prince Edward High School in [[Harare]]
Comfort attended [[Prince Edward High School]] in [[Harare]].
 
 
  
 
==Star FM acting programmes Manager==
 
==Star FM acting programmes Manager==

Comfort Mbofana
Getimage.jpg
ResidenceHarare, Zimbabwe.
Occupation
  • Radio Show Host
  • Programmes Manager
Spouse(s)Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana



Comfort Mbofana is a well known radio show host and the current General Manager of Star FM.He is married to Prudence Katomeni.


Education

Comfort attended Prince Edward High School in Harare.

Star FM acting programmes Manager

Star FM appointed Comfort Mbofana as acting programmes manager following the suspension of Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo , on fraud allegations.[1]

References

