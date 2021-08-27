Difference between revisions of "Comfort Mbofana"
==Education==
==Star FM acting programmes Manager==
|Comfort Mbofana
|Residence
|Harare, Zimbabwe.
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana
Comfort Mbofana is a well known radio show host and the current General Manager of Star FM.He is married to Prudence Katomeni.
Education
Comfort attended Prince Edward High School in Harare.
Star FM acting programmes Manager
Star FM appointed Comfort Mbofana as acting programmes manager following the suspension of Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo , on fraud allegations.[1]