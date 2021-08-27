Difference between revisions of "Comfort Mbofana"

Star FM appointed Comfort Mbofana as acting programmes manager following the suspension of [[ Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo]] , on fraud allegations.<ref name="se"> [https://www.southerneye.co.zw/2013/06/21/comfort-mbofana-heads-star-fm/], ''Comfort Mbofana heads Star FM, Published: , Retrieved: 14 February 2018''</ref>

Star FM appointed ''' Comfort Mbofana ''' as acting programmes manager following the suspension of [[Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo]], on fraud allegations.<ref name="se"> [https://www.southerneye.co.zw/2013/06/21/comfort-mbofana-heads-star-fm/], ''Comfort Mbofana heads Star FM, Published: , Retrieved: 14 February 2018''</ref>

'''Comfort Mbofana''' is a well known radio show host and the current General Manager of [[Star FM]]. He is married to [[Prudence Katomeni]].

Education

Comfort attended Prince Edward High School in Harare.

References