Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Comfort Mbofana"

Page Discussion
 
Line 32: Line 32:
  
  
'''Comfort Mbofana''' is  a well known radio show host and the current General Manager of [[Star FM]].He is married to [[Prudence Katomeni]].
+
'''Comfort Mbofana''' is  a well known radio show host and the current General Manager of [[Star FM]]. He is married to [[Prudence Katomeni]].
 
 
 
 
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
Line 40: Line 38:
  
 
==Star FM acting programmes Manager==
 
==Star FM acting programmes Manager==
 
+
Star FM  appointed '''Comfort Mbofana''' as acting programmes manager following the suspension of [[Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo]], on fraud allegations.<ref name="se"> [https://www.southerneye.co.zw/2013/06/21/comfort-mbofana-heads-star-fm/], ''Comfort Mbofana heads Star FM, Published:  , Retrieved: 14 February 2018''</ref>
Star FM  appointed Comfort Mbofana as acting programmes manager following the suspension of [[ Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo]] , on fraud allegations.<ref name="se"> [https://www.southerneye.co.zw/2013/06/21/comfort-mbofana-heads-star-fm/], ''Comfort Mbofana heads Star FM, Published:  , Retrieved: 14 February 2018''</ref>
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Radio Personalities]]
 +
[[Category:Radio DJs]]
 +
[[Category:DJs]]
  
 
[[Category:Radio Personalities]]
 
[[Category:Radio Personalities]]
 
[[Category:Radio DJs]]
 
[[Category:Radio DJs]]
 
[[Category:DJs]]
 
[[Category:DJs]]

Latest revision as of 13:34, 27 August 2021

Comfort Mbofana
Getimage.jpg
ResidenceHarare, Zimbabwe.
Occupation
  • Radio Show Host
  • Programmes Manager
Spouse(s)Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana



Comfort Mbofana is a well known radio show host and the current General Manager of Star FM. He is married to Prudence Katomeni.

Education

Comfort attended Prince Edward High School in Harare.

Star FM acting programmes Manager

Star FM appointed Comfort Mbofana as acting programmes manager following the suspension of Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, on fraud allegations.[1]

References

  1. [1], Comfort Mbofana heads Star FM, Published: , Retrieved: 14 February 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Comfort_Mbofana&oldid=109881"