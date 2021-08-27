Difference between revisions of "Comfort Mbofana"
'''Comfort Mbofana''' is a well known radio show host and the current General Manager of [[Star FM]]. He is married to [[Prudence Katomeni]].
==Education==
==Education==
==Star FM acting programmes Manager==
==Star FM acting programmes Manager==
Star FM appointed Comfort Mbofana as acting programmes manager following the suspension of [[ Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo]] , on fraud allegations.<ref name="se"> [https://www.southerneye.co.zw/2013/06/21/comfort-mbofana-heads-star-fm/], ''Comfort Mbofana heads Star FM, Published: , Retrieved: 14 February 2018''</ref>
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Radio Personalities]]
[[Category:Radio DJs]]
[[Category:DJs]]
Latest revision as of 13:34, 27 August 2021
|Comfort Mbofana
|Residence
|Harare, Zimbabwe.
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana
Comfort Mbofana is a well known radio show host and the current General Manager of Star FM. He is married to Prudence Katomeni.
Education
Comfort attended Prince Edward High School in Harare.
Star FM acting programmes Manager
Star FM appointed Comfort Mbofana as acting programmes manager following the suspension of Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, on fraud allegations.[1]