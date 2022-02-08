Difference between revisions of "Community Radio Stations"
Herewith is the list of community radio stations that were issued licences by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in March 2015. The announcement was made by the board chairman, Tafataona Mahoso. A total of 18 Applications had been shortlisted, 5 failed to pay statutory fees, 1 withdrew and 4 were unsuccessful according to Dr Mahoso. [1]
See Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations.
Stations and operating area
AB Communications, trading as Gogogoi FM operating in Masvingo
Ray of Hope trading as Ya FM operating in Zvishavane
Kingstones trading as Nyaminyami FM operating in Kariba
Fairtalk Communications trading as Breeze FM operating in Victoria Falls
Zimpapers trading as Diamond FM operating in Mutare
Fairtalk Communications, trading as Skyz Metro FM operating in Bulawayo
Kingstones trading as KE 100.4 FM operating in Harare
AB Communications trading as Faya FM operating in Gweru
References
