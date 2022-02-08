−

Herewith is the list of community radio stations that were issued licences by the [[Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe|Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ)]] in March 2015. The announcement was made by the board chairman, [[Doctor Tafataona Mahoso|Tafataona Mahoso]]. A total of 18 Applications had been shortlisted, 5 failed to pay statutory fees, 1 withdrew and 4 were unsuccessful according to Dr Mahoso.<ref>[http://www.creativeloop.co.zw/2015/03/8-community-radio-stations-issued-licenses-baz/ 8 Community Radio Stations issued licenses by BAZ], ''Creativeloop.co.zw'', Published: 3 Mar 2015, Retrieved: 4 Mar 2014</ref>

