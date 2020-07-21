Difference between revisions of "Comprehensive Agricultural Policy Framework 2012- 2032 (CAFP)"

Zimbabwe’s Comprehensive Agricultural Policy Framework 2012- 2032 (CAFP) is the main long-term policy document of Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector. CAFP main vision is to achieve “a prosperous, diverse and competitive agriculture sector, ensuring food and nutrition security significantly contributing to national development”. The CAFP recognizes the role of women in agriculture and the challenges they face in the sector. The Framework also foresees several gender-targeted activities, such as additional resources for women’s economic empowerment in the sector, but does not explicitly mention gender integration into the overall work of the ministry.

Objectives

Assure household food and nutrition security

Ensure agricultural resource base maintained

Generate income and employment

Increase agriculture’s contribution to GDP

Provision of home-grown agric raw materials

Expand contribution to balance of payments

Budget Requirements

The CAPF estimates its total budgetary requirements for the period 2012 to 2032 to be US$45 Billion, although specific annual allocations were only indicated for the period 2012 to 2015 (ranging between US$2-2.6 Billion per year). The ZAIP recognises that this substantial amounts can only be achieved through joint efforts between the Government, the private sector and the donors.

CAPF budgetary requirements are structured by programs. Roughly 60% of the budget is foreseen for crop specific programs (mainly input distribution), while the rest goes to non- crop-specific support services (extension, irrigation, infrastructure, etc.). Most of the crop specific programs’ budget targets cash-crops, and particularly tobacco, which have less impact in the small-scale farmers, than the stable crops on which small-scale farmers based their food security. Promotion of horticulture, despite its high significance in terms of dietary improvement (and also as highly profitable crop) gets a relatively low proportion of the funding.