Difference between revisions of "Comprehensive Agricultural Policy Framework 2012- 2032 (CAFP)"

CAPF budgetary requirements are structured by programs. Roughly 60% of the budget is foreseen for crop specific programs (mainly input distribution), while the rest goes to non- crop-specific support services (extension, irrigation, infrastructure, etc.). Most of the crop specific programs’ budget targets cash-crops, and particularly tobacco, which have less impact in the small-scale farmers, than the stable crops on which small-scale farmers based their food security. Promotion of horticulture, despite its high significance in terms of dietary improvement (and also as highly profitable crop) gets a relatively low proportion of the funding.

The diverse agro-climatic conditions enable Zimbabwe to grow a large variety of food and cash crops. Over 23 types of food and cash crops are grown. The major food crops include maize, sorghum, pearl millet, finger millet, ground nuts, wheat, cow peas, bambara nuts and sweet potatoes. White maize is the main staple food. Cash crops include tobacco, cotton, tea, coffee, sugarcane, soya bean, sunflower and horticultural products. Zimbabwe has a well-developed livestock sector, catering for the needs of both domestic and export markets. The livestock sector comprises beef, dairy, poultry, pigs, goats and sheep. The performance of the agricultural sector determines the overall level of people’s living standards and development of the economy.<ref name="fao"> [http://extwprlegs1.fao.org/docs/pdf/zim149663.pdf], ''Zimbabwe Agriculture Sector Policy, Accessed: 23 July, 2020''</ref>

Agriculture occupies a central place in the Zimbabwean economy, contributing 15-18% of [[Gross Domestic Product (GDP)]]. In addition, it contributes over 40% of national export earnings and 60% of raw materials to agro-industries. Over 70% of the population derives its livelihoods from the agricultural sector. Agriculture-related employment supports a third of the formal labour force. In recognition of the importance of agriculture in economic development, the African Union Commission, through the Maputo Declaration of 2003, encourages member states to spend at least 10% of their National budget towards agriculture.

The Comprehensive Agricultural Policy Framework document gives the situation analysis of the agricultural sector, highlights the vision, goals, objectives and detailed policy statements and strategies for the development of the Zimbabwean agricultural sector during the period 2012 – 2032.

Zimbabwe’s '''Comprehensive Agricultural Policy Framework 2012- 2032 (CAFP)''' is the main long-term policy document of Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector. CAFP main vision is to achieve “a prosperous, diverse and competitive agriculture sector, ensuring food and nutrition security significantly contributing to national development”. The CAFP recognizes the role of women in agriculture and the challenges they face in the sector. The Framework also foresees several gender-targeted activities, such as additional resources for women’s economic empowerment in the sector, but does not explicitly mention gender integration into the overall work of the ministry.

Introduction

Background

Objectives

Assure national and household food and nutrition security

Ensure that the existing agricultural resource base is maintained and improved

Generate income and employment to feasible optimum levels

Increase agriculture’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Contribute to sustainable industrial development through the provision of home-grown agricultural raw materials

Expand significantly the sector's contribution to the national balance of payments

Budget Requirements

The CAPF estimates its total budgetary requirements for the period 2012 to 2032 to be US$45 Billion, although specific annual allocations were only indicated for the period 2012 to 2015 (ranging between US$2-2.6 Billion per year). The ZAIP recognises that this substantial amounts can only be achieved through joint efforts between the Government, the private sector and the donors.

Agricultural Mechanisation

Access to agricultural mechanisation services

Promote the setting up of rural workshops to service and repair tractors and equipment;

Encourage the involvement of local dealers to ensure the availability of appropriate spares for maintenance;

Promote the provision of farmer training services on the correct use of farm machinery and equipment;

Finance tillage hire services, repair and maintenance, recapitalisation and rehabilitation of farm equipment; and

Promote the provision of tillage services.









