Difference between revisions of "Computer Society of Zimbabwe"

'''The Computer Society of Zimbabwe''' (CSZ) is professional body for Zimbabwe's information and communication technology professionals.
'''The Computer Society of Zimbabwe''' (CSZ) is professional body for Zimbabwe's information and communication technology professionals.
The Computer Society of Zimbabwe was founded in 1974 with the objective of benefiting the technology industry and all people who work in it. The Society's aims were to educate the general public on the use and development of Electronic Data Processing.
Another objective of the computer society of Zimbabwe was to set up standards within the industry and to promote computers and their use in scientific and commercial environments.
Latest revision as of 05:37, 25 May 2020
The Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) is an Internationally recognised professional body for Zimbabwe's community of information and communication technology professionals.
History
The Computer Society of Zimbabwe was founded in 1974 with the objective of benefiting the technology industry and all people who work in it. The Society's aims were to educate the general public on the use and development of Electronic Data Processing.
Another objective of the computer society of Zimbabwe was to set up standards within the industry and to promote computers and their use in scientific and commercial environments.
Vision
To be the trusted industry body, anchored on professional knowledge driving the ICT ecosystem in Zimbabwe
Mission
To champion the development of the ICT industry in Zimbabwe by establishing beneficial relationships and providing independent professional counsel for the benefit of members, government, industry and society at large. To drive ICT content development, collection and dissemination of information, awareness, knowledge, research and standards.
Values
- Integrity/Ethics
- Accountability
- Collaboration
- Commitment
- Leadership
- Innovation
Events
The computer society holds monthly events mostly in Harare but also sometimes in Bulawayo.
The society has two key annual conferences:
- Winter Business School
- Summer School
These events are usually held at a resort place such as Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe, Vumba, Troutbeck and others.