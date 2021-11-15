|
Concession is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
==Population==
|
==Population==
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 13:50, 15 November 2021
Concession is a town located in Mashonaland Central Province.
Hitory
The name Amandas is from an old witch, named Manda, who lived in a hill 3 km west of Concession. The village came to be called her's, Amanda's.
She was hanged for misleading, but before her death she prophesied her spirit would return. After she died, a large swarm of bees took up residence in her cave. It was believed the bees were her spirit. [1]
Population
It is home to about 4,983 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"