'''Concession''' is a town located in [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
'''Concession''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland Central Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].
==Hitory==
The name Amandas is from an old witch, named Manda, who lived in a hill 3 km west of Concession. The village came to be called her's, Amanda's.
She was hanged for misleading, but before her death she prophesied her spirit would return. After she died, a large swarm of bees took up residence in her cave. It was believed the bees were her spirit. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
 
==Population==
 
{{#seo:
==References==
 
<references/>
  
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]

Concession is a town located in Mashonaland Central Province.

Hitory

The name Amandas is from an old witch, named Manda, who lived in a hill 3 km west of Concession. The village came to be called her's, Amanda's. She was hanged for misleading, but before her death she prophesied her spirit would return. After she died, a large swarm of bees took up residence in her cave. It was believed the bees were her spirit. [1]

Population

It is home to about 4,983 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.





References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
