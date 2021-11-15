She was hanged for misleading, but before her death she prophesied her spirit would return. After she died, a large swarm of bees took up residence in her cave. It was believed the bees were her spirit. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [ Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names ] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>

The name Amandas is from an old witch, named Manda, who lived in a hill 3 km west of Concession . The village came to be called her ' s, Amanda ' s.

Concession is a town located in Mashonaland Central Province.

Hitory

The name Amandas is from an old witch, named Manda, who lived in a hill 3 km west of Concession. The village came to be called her's, Amanda's. She was hanged for misleading, but before her death she prophesied her spirit would return. After she died, a large swarm of bees took up residence in her cave. It was believed the bees were her spirit. [1]

Population

It is home to about 4,983 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

















References