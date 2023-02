'''Tertiary:''' Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resources Management - Labour and Industrial Relations from the [[Zimbabwe Open University]] (ZOU) and a Diploma in Education from the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. <ref name="parlzim"> [https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-chinanzvavana-concilia], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe, Accessed: 3 September, 2020''</ref>

Concilia Chinanzvavana

Concilia Chinanzvavana is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of parliament - proportional representation for MDC Alliance for Mashonaland West. She is a qualified High School teacher of the English Language, Physical Education & Sport and a Business director of a Fiberglass Manufacturing company. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 7 September 1972 in Chinhoyi.

School / Education

Primary: Chikonohono Primary School.

Secondary: Nemakonde Secondary School.

Tertiary: Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resources Management - Labour and Industrial Relations from the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) and a Diploma in Education from the University of Zimbabwe. [2]

Service/Career

She has been a member of the MDC since its inception in 1999 and held several positions including Provincial Women Chair of Mashonaland West Province from 2006 to 2011 and a National Executive member from 2011 to present/2023.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.



In parliament, she served in the following Portolio Committees:

Education

Environment and Tourism

ZWPC member

Events

Going into Hiding

She and other six opposition MDC Alliance senior members from Mashonaland West Province reportedly went into hiding after unidentified men armed with knobkerries and machetes besieged their homes in Banket on 30 August 2020.[3]

Military Training Accusations

In 2008, Concilia and other MDC officials were alleged to have received military training in Botswana. They were arrested by police and the police said they had seized property including a computer and official party documents at her home. [4]









References