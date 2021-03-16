Difference between revisions of "Concilia Mlalazi"
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 18 [[Bulawayo Municipality]] with 2744 votes, beating [[Enock Madzimure]] of Zanu PF with 1308 votes, [[Phillip Karanda]] of PRC with 874 votes, [[Bhekimpilo Mabhena]] of ZAPU with 446 votes, [[Mildred Ncube]] of MDC-T with 417 votes, [[Vincent Donga]] of MRP with 160 votes, [[Sinothisiwe Ndlovu]] of DOP with 147 votes, [[Leona Machote]] of ZDU with 44 votes, [[Anna Mokgohloa]] of NPF with 43 votes, [[Shiela Zinyemba]] of ZRDP with 36 votes and [[Show Mweembe]] of ZIPP with 33 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
==Events==
In July 2018, Concilia Mlalazi was elected to Ward 18 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2744 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 18 Bulawayo Municipality with 2744 votes, beating Enock Madzimure of Zanu PF with 1308 votes, Phillip Karanda of PRC with 874 votes, Bhekimpilo Mabhena of ZAPU with 446 votes, Mildred Ncube (not of Ward 16) of MDC-T with 417 votes, Vincent Donga of MRP with 160 votes, Sinothisiwe Ndlovu of DOP with 147 votes, Leona Machote of ZDU with 44 votes, Anna Mokgohloa of NPF with 43 votes, Shiela Zinyemba of ZRDP with 36 votes and Show Mweembe of ZIPP with 33 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020