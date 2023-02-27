Pindula

Conductus Investments conducts recycling.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: Unit 6 Monde Building, 2 Shepperton/Boshoff Dr, Graniteside, Harare.
Phone: 0242 748358/9, Masiliner - 0772 357825, Sakambuya - 0772 269731, Ngoni Kangara - 0774 512114
Email: conductus@zol.co.zw, Kangara@econetmobile.co.zw
Website:

Materials

Film plastic - LDPE.

2020: ±2 tons

