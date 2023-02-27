Difference between revisions of "Conductus Investments"
Conductus Investments conducts recycling.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: Unit 6 Monde Building, 2 Shepperton/Boshoff Dr, Graniteside, Harare.
Phone: 0242 748358/9, Masiliner - 0772 357825, Sakambuya - 0772 269731, Ngoni Kangara - 0774 512114
Email: conductus@zol.co.zw, Kangara@econetmobile.co.zw
Website:
Materials
Film plastic - LDPE.
2020: ±2 tons