Difference between revisions of "Congo Wars - Zimbabwe"

In '''1996''', Rwanda (now RPF) invaded Zaire to end the war. This resulted in the [[First Congo War - Zimbabwe|First Congo War]]. During which, the ''Alliance des Forces Démocratiques por la Libération du Congo'' (AFDL) came in to being. Ultimately headed by Laurent Kabila (the man the Cuban Column, headed by Dreke and including Che Guevara, fought for in the Fizi-Baraka pocket), an anti-Mobutu politician, including much other anti-Mobutu opposition forces, and including many Zaire Tutsi (Banyamulenge), this force moved all the way to Kinshasa, often not stopped by the disintegrating Zaire Army. On '''16 May 1997''', Mobutu fled. On '''23 May 1997''', Laurent Kabila arrived in Kinshasa and formed an AFDL dominated government. Zaire was renamed the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). <ref name="Dancing In The Glory of Monsters: The Collapse of the Congo and The Great War of Africa"> [Stearns, Jason K ''Dancing In The Glory of Monsters: The Collapse of the Congo and The Great War of Africa''], ''Public Affairs'', (Public Affairs, New York, 2012), Retrieved: 4 October 2022'' </ref>

The Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) - which included Paul Kagame and was predominantly Tutsi, began operations in '''1990''' against President Juvenal Habyarimani (a Hutu). This conflict resulted in the Genocide of '''1994''', and the installation of the RPF as government. The Hutu extremists, those guilty of genocide, the former Rwanda army, and many Hutu refugees, fled to eastern Zaire. They attempted to continue the war.

The Congo Wars resulted from the Rwanda Civil War starting '''1990''', ending in the Rwanda Genocide in '''1994''', and ending in '''July 1994 '''.

The Congo Wars resulted from the Rwanda Civil War starting 1990, ending in the Rwanda Genocide in 1994, and ending in July 1994.

The Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) - which included Paul Kagame and was predominantly Tutsi, began operations in 1990 against President Juvenal Habyarimani (a Hutu). This conflict resulted in the Genocide of 1994, and the installation of the RPF as government. The Hutu extremists, those guilty of genocide, the former Rwanda army, and many Hutu refugees, fled to eastern Zaire. They attempted to continue the war.

In 1996, Rwanda (now RPF) invaded Zaire to end the war. This resulted in the First Congo War. During which, the Alliance des Forces Démocratiques por la Libération du Congo (AFDL) came in to being. Ultimately headed by Laurent Kabila (the man the Cuban Column, headed by Dreke and including Che Guevara, fought for in the Fizi-Baraka pocket), an anti-Mobutu politician, including much other anti-Mobutu opposition forces, and including many Zaire Tutsi (Banyamulenge), this force moved all the way to Kinshasa, often not stopped by the disintegrating Zaire Army. On 16 May 1997, Mobutu fled. On 23 May 1997, Laurent Kabila arrived in Kinshasa and formed an AFDL dominated government. Zaire was renamed the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). [1]

Second Congo War Laurent Kabila was assassinated on 16 January 2001.