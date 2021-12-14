|description= Constance Chemwayi is a Zimbabwean diplomat. She is Zimbabwe's current Ambassador-designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia.



Constance Chemwayi is a Zimbabwean diplomat. She is Zimbabwe's current Ambassador-designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia.

Background

Husband

Constance Chemwayi is married to John Chemwayi.[1]

Career

Chemwayi joined the Foreign Service in 1991 after graduating from the University of Zimbabwe.

Constance Chemwayi was first posted to Pretoria, South Africa, as First Secretary/Counsellor and as Minister Counsellor to Paris, France. She rose through the ranks from administrative officer to director, a position she held until her appointment as Ambassador-designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Chemwayi has worked in various positions on bilateral as well as multilateral desks such as protocol and consular, information, human resources, policy research, strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation.

Chemwayi was the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before her appointment as Ambassador-designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia.[1]

