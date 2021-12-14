Difference between revisions of "Constance Chemwayi"
Latest revision as of 07:41, 14 December 2021
|Constance Chemwayi
|Known for
|Being a diplomat
|Spouse(s)
|John Chemwayi
|Children
|Tinotenda Chemayi
Constance Chemwayi is a Zimbabwean diplomat. She is Zimbabwe's current Ambassador-designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia.
Background
Husband
Constance Chemwayi is married to John Chemwayi.[1]
Career
Chemwayi joined the Foreign Service in 1991 after graduating from the University of Zimbabwe.
Constance Chemwayi was first posted to Pretoria, South Africa, as First Secretary/Counsellor and as Minister Counsellor to Paris, France. She rose through the ranks from administrative officer to director, a position she held until her appointment as Ambassador-designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia.
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Chemwayi has worked in various positions on bilateral as well as multilateral desks such as protocol and consular, information, human resources, policy research, strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation.
Chemwayi was the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before her appointment as Ambassador-designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Chemwayi appointed Ambassador, The Herald, Published: December 13, 2021, Retrieved: December 14, 2021