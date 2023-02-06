Difference between revisions of "Constance Tsomondo"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 48:
|Line 48:
| weight = <!-- {{convert|X|kg|lb|0|abbr=on}} or {{convert|X|lb|kg|0|abbr=on}} -->
| weight = <!-- {{convert|X|kg|lb|0|abbr=on}} or {{convert|X|lb|kg|0|abbr=on}} -->
| television =
| television =
|−
| title =
|+
| title = Member of Parliament
| term =
| term =
| predecessor =
| predecessor =
| successor =
| successor =
|−
| party =
|+
| party = PF
| movement =
| movement =
| opponents =
| opponents =
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
|−
'''Constance Tsomondo''' is a
|+
'''Constance Tsomondo''' is a politician who was a for [[]].
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
10 in [[Hwedza]].
|+
|−
|+
==
|−
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
==
|+
====
|−
*Tsomondo was a party activist in [[Harare]]
|+
* Tsomondo was a party activist in [[Harare]]
|−
*from 1980 - 1981, Secretary for Security - Avondale district between 1981 - 1984.
|+
* from 1980 - 1981, Secretary for Security - Avondale district between 1981- 1984.
|−
*She has been the Chairperson of the Women's League [[Chambara District]] in [[Chegutu]]
|+
* She has been the Chairperson of the Women's League [[Chambara District]] in [[Chegutu]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Constance Tsomondo
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|keywords=WikipediaConstance Tsomondo, ZANU-PF, Chegutu, Zimbabwe Members of Parliament
|keywords=WikipediaConstance Tsomondo, ZANU-PF, Chegutu, Zimbabwe Members of Parliament
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:of Parliament]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 12:39, 6 February 2023
|Constance Tsomondo
|Born
|Constance Tsomondo-Shamu
February 10, 1961
Hwedza
|Occupation
|Title
|Member of Parliament
|Political party
|Zanu PF
|Spouse(s)
|Webster Shamu
Constance Tsomondo-Shamu is a politician who was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman's proportional representative for Mashonaland West.
Personal Details
Born: 10 February 1961 in Hwedza.
Marriage: to Webster Shamu.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
- Tsomondo was a party activist in Harare.
- from 1980 - 1981, Secretary for Security - Avondale district between 1981 - 1984.
- She has been the Chairperson of the Zanu PF Women's League Chambara District in Chegutu.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.