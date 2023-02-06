|title= All you NEED TO KNOW about Constance Tsomondo - Pindula

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

* She has been the Chairperson of the Zanu PF Women's League [[Chambara District]] in [[Chegutu]] .

'''Constance Tsomondo -Shamu ''' is a politician who was elected to [[parliament]] in '''2013''' as a woman's proportional representative for [[ Mashonaland West ]].

Personal Details

Born: 10 February 1961 in Hwedza.

Marriage: to Webster Shamu.



School / Education

Service/Career

Tsomondo was a party activist in Harare.

from 1980 - 1981 , Secretary for Security - Avondale district between 1981 - 1984 .

