Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Constance Tsomondo"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
 
Line 48: Line 48:
 
| weight            =  <!-- {{convert|X|kg|lb|0|abbr=on}} or {{convert|X|lb|kg|0|abbr=on}} -->
 
| weight            =  <!-- {{convert|X|kg|lb|0|abbr=on}} or {{convert|X|lb|kg|0|abbr=on}} -->
 
| television        =  
 
| television        =  
| title              = Honorable Member of Parliament  
+
| title              = Member of Parliament  
 
| term              =  
 
| term              =  
 
| predecessor        =  
 
| predecessor        =  
 
| successor          =  
 
| successor          =  
| party              = ZANU-PF
+
| party              = Zanu PF
 
| movement          =  
 
| movement          =  
 
| opponents          =  
 
| opponents          =  
Line 83: Line 83:
  
  
'''Constance Tsomondo''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Chegutu]] constituency.
+
'''Constance Tsomondo-Shamu''' is a politician who was elected to [[parliament]] in '''2013''' as a woman's proportional representative for [[Mashonaland West]].
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Constance Tsomondo-Shamu was born on 10-Feb-61 in [[Hwedza]].  
+
'''Born:''' '''10 February 1961''' in [[Hwedza]]. <br/>
 +
'''Marriage:''' to [[Webster Shamu]]. <br/>
  
{| class="pintablefloat" 
+
==School / Education==
|+Articles You Might Like
+
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
|- class="pintablemore" 
 
| |
 
* [[Zimbabwe Government Ministers]]
 
* [[Government Ministries in Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Government of National Unity]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]]
 
* [[Movement for Democratic Change]]
 
|}
 
  
==Political career==
+
==Service/Career==
*Tsomondo was a party activist in [[Harare]]  
+
* Tsomondo was a party activist in [[Harare]].
*from 1980 - 1981, Secretary for Security - Avondale district between 1981 - 1984.  
+
* from '''1980 - 1981''', Secretary for Security - Avondale district between '''1981''' - '''1984'''.  
*She has been the Chairperson of the Women's League [[Chambara District]] in [[Chegutu]]  
+
* She has been the Chairperson of the Zanu PF Women's League [[Chambara District]] in [[Chegutu]].
  
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
  
 +
{| class="wikitable"
 +
|+ [[Mashonaland West]]
 +
|-
 +
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
 +
|-
 +
| [[Elizabeth Makiyi]] || '''[[Concilia Chinanzvavana]]''' || '''[[Goodlucky Kwaramba]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Beulah Mtombo]] || [[Virginia Muradzikwa]] || '''[[Jennifer Mhlanga]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Jessilina Mabvuta]] || [[Virginia Mafuta]] || '''[[Christina Nyere]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Clarah Uyauya]] || [[Everess Dura]] || '''[[Constance Tsomondo]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Cathrine Tsongora]] || [[Namatai Karemba]] || '''[[Joan Tsogorani]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Florence Munyaradzi]] || [[Ruth Mukanganisi]] || [[Tsitsi Mugabe]]
 +
|}
  
 +
==Events==
  
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
  
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=All you NEED TO KNOW about Constance Tsomondo - Pindula
+
|title=Constance Tsomondo
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|keywords=WikipediaConstance Tsomondo, ZANU-PF, Chegutu, Zimbabwe Members of Parliament
 
|keywords=WikipediaConstance Tsomondo, ZANU-PF, Chegutu, Zimbabwe Members of Parliament
|description=
+
|description= Member of Parliament
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
  
[[Category:Members of Parliament]][[Category:Politicians]]
+
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 12:39, 6 February 2023

Constance Tsomondo
BornConstance Tsomondo-Shamu
(1961-02-10) February 10, 1961 (age 61)
Hwedza
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleMember of Parliament
Political partyZanu PF
Spouse(s)Webster Shamu


Constance Tsomondo-Shamu is a politician who was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman's proportional representative for Mashonaland West.

Personal Details

Born: 10 February 1961 in Hwedza.
Marriage: to Webster Shamu.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

  • Tsomondo was a party activist in Harare.
  • from 1980 - 1981, Secretary for Security - Avondale district between 1981 - 1984.
  • She has been the Chairperson of the Zanu PF Women's League Chambara District in Chegutu.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland West
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Elizabeth Makiyi Concilia Chinanzvavana Goodlucky Kwaramba
Beulah Mtombo Virginia Muradzikwa Jennifer Mhlanga
Jessilina Mabvuta Virginia Mafuta Christina Nyere
Clarah Uyauya Everess Dura Constance Tsomondo
Cathrine Tsongora Namatai Karemba Joan Tsogorani
Florence Munyaradzi Ruth Mukanganisi Tsitsi Mugabe

Events

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Constance_Tsomondo&oldid=122945"