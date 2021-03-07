|description= Constantino Chiwenga's mansion is located along Manombe Close in Carrick Creagh Estate in Borrowdale.

According to the publication, Chiwenga's Borrowdale mansion was constructed by Chinese nationals who fitted it with the latest security technology. Chiwenga's mansion is a two-storey building with a spectacular structure and the finest finishings; transcendental decorative texture and optics.

[[File:Constantino Chiwenga Mansion.jpg|thumb|Constantino Chiwenga's luxurious Borrowdale mansion]] In March 2021 a publication revealed that [[Constantino Chiwenga]] had completed building a mansion in [[Harare]]’s upmarket [[Borrowdale]] suburb.

Wildlife trophies, including lions — similar to those at the State House entrance were installed at Chiwenga's mansion. The mansion has an elevator to take him up to his expansive bedroom upstairs.[1]

Location

Constantino Chiwenga's mansion is located along Manombe Close in Carrick Creagh Estate in Borrowdale. According to independent realtors at the time, a 2 000-square-metre stand can cost around US$100 000 in Carrick Creagh Estate in Borrowdale.[1]