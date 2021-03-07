Pindula

[[Category:Zimbabwean Places]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Places]]

Constantino Chiwenga's luxurious Borrowdale mansion

In March 2021 a publication revealed that Constantino Chiwenga had completed building a mansion in Harare’s upmarket Borrowdale suburb.

According to the publication, Chiwenga's Borrowdale mansion was constructed by Chinese nationals who fitted it with the latest security technology. Chiwenga's mansion is a two-storey building with a spectacular structure and the finest finishings; transcendental decorative texture and optics.

Wildlife trophies, including lions — similar to those at the State House entrance were installed at Chiwenga's mansion. The mansion has an elevator to take him up to his expansive bedroom upstairs.[1]

Location

Constantino Chiwenga's mansion is located along Manombe Close in Carrick Creagh Estate in Borrowdale. According to independent realtors at the time, a 2 000-square-metre stand can cost around US$100 000 in Carrick Creagh Estate in Borrowdale.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Chiwenga builds new luxurious mansion, The News Hawks, Published: March 6, 2021
