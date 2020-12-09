Constantino Chiwenga often flies to China for medical help. While little is known about his ailment, Chiwenga at one time spent six months in China.[1]

Skin Disease

Chiwenga opened up on the complexion of his skin. A section of Zimbabweans had speculated that him and his wife Marry Chiwenga were applying skin lightening creams.

Chiwenga said the skin disease called nhuta in Shona, could not be treated by medical professionals in South Africa where samples had been taken.

He said the ailment started when he together with other securocrats launched Operation Restore Legacy. He said:

It was during that time that I fell ill. I had this skin sickness (nhuta) that affected my whole body from beneath my feet to my back and the journalists started saying I was using skin lightening creams, but that was not the case. I was sick.

Chiwenga said the disease also affected Marry. When he revealed details of the ailment he implied that he had been bewitched for spearheading the ouster of Robert Mugabe. He said:

I have decided to talk about it because that is what you see, but you should know that everything that happens comes with a price.

His late sister Margaret approached Sister Redemptor (Roman Catholic nun) and was given herbs that helped treat the ailment. Chiwenga said:

It was then that my (late) sister Margaret approached Sister Redemptor (Roman Catholic nun) and was given herbs that I began taking until I was healed. But before I took the medication they also prayed for me. This is what had affected me and had also affected my wife.

[2]

Oesophagus Operation

The former Zimbabwe National Army General was airlifted to China from South Africa in July 2019 and underwent a life-saving yet risky operation at a top Beijing hospital.

Senior Government of Zimbabwe officials told The Independent that Chiwenga has undergone an operation to clear part of his oesophagus which was blocked.

Chiwenga appears on TV on 5 February saying he was well

Chiwenga was unable to eat, resulting in him becoming emaciated due to illness and lack of food.[3]