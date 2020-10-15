Difference between revisions of "Contributors"

(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)

− Pindula content is made possible by the work of contributors. Ordinary people like yourself sharing the information available to them . + Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors and unpaid individuals donating their time .

+ ==Special Thanks!==

+ The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals: <br />

+ [[Special:Contributions/Abisha | Abisha]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Abraham | Abraham Seda]],

+ [https://twitter.com/anthonysomerset Anthony Somerset],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Asa | Asa]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Benson | Benson]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Bmachimbira | BMachimbira]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/BruceW | BruceW]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Bulawayan94 | Bulawayan94]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Clemencytakawira | Clemency Takawira]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Der%27T | Der'T]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Dtcjecha | Dtcjecha]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Discover_simpea | Discover simpea]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Edd | Edd]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Ekhaya2000 | Ekhaya2000]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Farai_M9 | Farai_M9]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/FJCZ | FJCZ]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Gandadema | Gandadema]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Garikaib | Garikaib]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Geewat | Geewat]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Georgia | Georgia]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Gift | Gift]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Gvhh | Gvhh]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Jairosi | Jairosi]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/James | James]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Jj | Jj]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Jonathan1 | Jonathan]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Joseph| Joseph Bunga]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Keyboard | Keyboard]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Kingleotheprince | Kingleotheprince]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Kuda188 | Kuda188]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Kuz | Kuz]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Letala | Letala]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Limbikani_Pindula | Limbikani]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Lloyd | Lloyd Hazvineyi]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Lmakombe | L Makombe]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Mashu | Mashu]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Mashvee | Mashvee]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Maverick | Maverick]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Menashi | Menashi]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Michael | Michael]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Michaellaban | Michaellaban]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Mmhungwe | Mmhungwe]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Mschoto | Mschoto]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Munondida | Munondida]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Muzamisi | Muzamisi]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Ngonidzashe_gweje | Ngonidzashe Gweje]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/NigelRG | NigelRG]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Nirana | Nirana]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Oliver_Mahaka |Oliver_Mahaka]],

+ [https://twitter.com/olorinhenderson Olorin Henderson],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Onesimo | Onesimo]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Paida | Paida]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Per_suit | Per_suit]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Polarbear | Polarbear]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Rayhatron | Rayhatron]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Rollergs | Rollergs]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Rosaline | Rosaline]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Rutendonmawoneke | Rutendonmawoneke]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Sadza | Sadza]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Shephardtendai | Shephardtendai]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Shermad_F.E.T._Khan | Shermad_F.E.T . _Khan]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Shokomike | Shokomike]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/SimbarasheRusere | SimbarasheRusere]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Siphiwe | Siphiwe]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Smanganyi | SManaganyi]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Tanda | Tanda]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Tavojay | Tavojay]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Tawanda | Tawanda]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Tayananiswa | Tayananiswa]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Tee_Breezy | Tee_Breezy]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Tendai | Tendai]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/TendaiMoyo | Tendai Moyo]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Tharealrockervybz | Tharealrockervybz]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Theeliteone | Theeliteone]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Tichaz | Tichaz]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Tinashe_Nyahasha | Tinashe Nyahasa]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Valentine_Tusai | Valentine Tusai]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/WilliamChui | William Chui]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Wunderful | Wunderful]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Wzvarevashe | Wzvarevashe]],

+ [[Special:Contributions/Zivave | Zivave]]

==Top 50 Contributors Of All Time== ==Top 50 Contributors Of All Time==