Difference between revisions of "Contributors"

Pindula content is made possible by the work of contributors. Ordinary people like yourself sharing the information available to them.
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors and unpaid individuals donating their time.
==Special Thanks!==
<!-- {{Special:ContributionScores/5/7/notools}}
Special thanks for goes to the following individuals and companies for their selfless contribution to the project:
'''[[Contributors | See other top contributors, of all time etc...]]''' -->
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals: <br />
[[Special:Contributions/Abisha | Abisha]],
[[Special:Contributions/Abraham | Abraham Seda]],
[https://twitter.com/anthonysomerset Anthony Somerset],
[[Special:Contributions/Asa | Asa]],
[[Special:Contributions/Benson | Benson]],
[[Special:Contributions/Bmachimbira | BMachimbira]],
[[Special:Contributions/BruceW | BruceW]],
[[Special:Contributions/Bulawayan94 | Bulawayan94]],
[[Special:Contributions/Clemencytakawira | Clemency Takawira]],
[[Special:Contributions/Der%27T | Der'T]],
[[Special:Contributions/Dtcjecha | Dtcjecha]],
[[Special:Contributions/Discover_simpea | Discover simpea]],
[[Special:Contributions/Edd | Edd]],
[[Special:Contributions/Ekhaya2000 | Ekhaya2000]],
[[Special:Contributions/Farai_M9 | Farai_M9]],
[[Special:Contributions/FJCZ | FJCZ]],
[[Special:Contributions/Gandadema | Gandadema]],
[[Special:Contributions/Garikaib | Garikaib]],
[[Special:Contributions/Geewat | Geewat]],
[[Special:Contributions/Georgia | Georgia]],
[[Special:Contributions/Gift | Gift]],
[[Special:Contributions/Gvhh | Gvhh]],
[[Special:Contributions/Jairosi | Jairosi]],
[[Special:Contributions/James | James]],
[[Special:Contributions/Jj | Jj]],
[[Special:Contributions/Jonathan1 | Jonathan]],
[[Special:Contributions/Joseph| Joseph Bunga]],
[[Special:Contributions/Keyboard | Keyboard]],
[[Special:Contributions/Kingleotheprince | Kingleotheprince]],
[[Special:Contributions/Kuda188 | Kuda188]],
[[Special:Contributions/Kuz | Kuz]],
[[Special:Contributions/Letala | Letala]],
[[Special:Contributions/Limbikani_Pindula | Limbikani]],
[[Special:Contributions/Lloyd | Lloyd Hazvineyi]],
[[Special:Contributions/Lmakombe | L Makombe]],
[[Special:Contributions/Mashu | Mashu]],
[[Special:Contributions/Mashvee | Mashvee]],
[[Special:Contributions/Maverick | Maverick]],
[[Special:Contributions/Menashi | Menashi]],
[[Special:Contributions/Michael | Michael]],
[[Special:Contributions/Michaellaban | Michaellaban]],
[[Special:Contributions/Mmhungwe | Mmhungwe]],
[[Special:Contributions/Mschoto | Mschoto]],
[[Special:Contributions/Munondida | Munondida]],
[[Special:Contributions/Muzamisi | Muzamisi]],
[[Special:Contributions/Ngonidzashe_gweje | Ngonidzashe Gweje]],
[[Special:Contributions/NigelRG | NigelRG]],
[[Special:Contributions/Nirana | Nirana]],
[[Special:Contributions/Oliver_Mahaka |Oliver_Mahaka]],
[https://twitter.com/olorinhenderson Olorin Henderson],
[[Special:Contributions/Onesimo | Onesimo]],
[https://twitter.com/olorinhenderson Olorin Henderson]
[[Special:Contributions/Paida | Paida]],
[[Special:Contributions/Per_suit | Per_suit]],
[[Special:Contributions/Polarbear | Polarbear]],
[[Special:Contributions/Rayhatron | Rayhatron]],
[[Special:Contributions/Rollergs | Rollergs]],
[[Special:Contributions/Rosaline | Rosaline]], 
[[Special:Contributions/Rutendonmawoneke | Rutendonmawoneke]],
[[Special:Contributions/Sadza | Sadza]],
[[Special:Contributions/Shephardtendai | Shephardtendai]],
[[Special:Contributions/Shermad_F.E.T._Khan | Shermad_F.E.T._Khan]],
[[Special:Contributions/Shokomike | Shokomike]],
[[Special:Contributions/SimbarasheRusere | SimbarasheRusere]],
[[Special:Contributions/Siphiwe | Siphiwe]],
[[Special:Contributions/Smanganyi | SManaganyi]],
[[Special:Contributions/Tanda | Tanda]],
[[Special:Contributions/Tavojay | Tavojay]],
[[Special:Contributions/Tawanda | Tawanda]],
[[Special:Contributions/Tayananiswa | Tayananiswa]],
[[Special:Contributions/Tee_Breezy | Tee_Breezy]],
[[Special:Contributions/Tendai | Tendai]],
[[Special:Contributions/TendaiMoyo | Tendai Moyo]],
[[Special:Contributions/Tharealrockervybz | Tharealrockervybz]],
[[Special:Contributions/Theeliteone | Theeliteone]],
[[Special:Contributions/Tichaz | Tichaz]],
[[Special:Contributions/Tinashe_Nyahasha | Tinashe Nyahasa]],
[[Special:Contributions/Valentine_Tusai | Valentine Tusai]],
[[Special:Contributions/WilliamChui | William Chui]],
[[Special:Contributions/Wunderful | Wunderful]],
[[Special:Contributions/Wzvarevashe | Wzvarevashe]],
[[Special:Contributions/Zivave | Zivave]]
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Olorin Henderson Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Top 50 Contributors Of All Time

All time (Top 50)
RankScorePagesChangesUsername
1 6,021 5,858 12,467 Onesimo
2 5,418 5,189 18,338 Pindulaadmin
3 2,474 2,332 7,383 Tayananiswa
4 2,264 2,163 4,721 Jonathan1
5 2,145 2,035 5,033 Rayhatron
6 1,974 1,886 3,813 Smanganyi
7 1,812 1,694 5,196 Abraham
8 1,700 1,562 6,299 Leesa
9 1,683 1,649 1,944 James
10 1,448 1,383 2,434 Michael
11 1,392 1,296 3,603 Lloyd Hazvineyi
12 941 909 1,165 William Chui
13 578 502 1,951 Maverick
14 452 387 1,429 rutendonmawoneke
15 396 362 647 Soul Kabweza
16 372 324 900 clemencytakawira
17 359 305 1,036 TendaiMoyo
18 312 285 474 Rosaline
19 233 222 251 Tawanda
20 207 165 610 Soul
21 206 184 303 Shermad F.E.T. Khan
22 122 99 226 Paida
23 83 57 223 siphiwe thebe
24 63 39 186 Adolf Lee Dizamuhupe
25 52 41 69 Rollergs
26 45 32 73 Tinashe Nyahasha
27 40 30 56 Benson Nyahokwe
28 33 20 62 Theeliteone
29 32 32 32 Ngonidzashe gweje
30 28 9 101 Davison Tarugarira
31 28 16 53 GVTimes
32 28 12 75 Tichaz
33 27 19 34 Andrew Mutenga
34 26 18 33 Richard Tentone
35 19 14 20 Royalty
36 17 7 30 Jwhande57
37 13 9 14 Garikai Dzoma
38 13 3 30 Nigel
39 13 3 28 Ndoumilayo
40 13 10 12 Oliver Mahaka
41 12 3 25 Menashi Mahere
42 12 8 12 Wunderful
43 11 5 13 Muzamisi
44 10 3 17 Brian Machimbira
45 10 4 14 Centrik Afrye
46 10 5 11 Bill Muph
47 10 1 20 Clinton
48 10 3 14 Bernhard Krabina
49 9 1 19 Horus Gondo
50 9 5 10 Abisha Munamati
