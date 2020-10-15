Difference between revisions of "Contributors"

|
Top 50 Contributors Of All Time
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha,
Abraham Seda,
Anthony Somerset,
Asa,
Benson,
BMachimbira,
BruceW,
Bulawayan94,
Clemency Takawira,
Der'T,
Dtcjecha,
Discover simpea,
Edd,
Ekhaya2000,
Farai_M9,
FJCZ,
Gandadema,
Garikaib,
Geewat,
Georgia,
Gift,
Gvhh,
Jairosi,
James,
Jj,
Jonathan,
Joseph Bunga,
Keyboard,
Kingleotheprince,
Kuda188,
Kuz,
Letala,
Limbikani,
Lloyd Hazvineyi,
L Makombe,
Mashu,
Mashvee,
Maverick,
Menashi,
Michael,
Michaellaban,
Mmhungwe,
Mschoto,
Munondida,
Muzamisi,
Ngonidzashe Gweje,
NigelRG,
Nirana,
Oliver_Mahaka,
Olorin Henderson,
Onesimo,
Olorin Henderson
Paida,
Per_suit,
Polarbear,
Rayhatron,
Rollergs,
Rosaline,
Rutendonmawoneke,
Sadza,
Shephardtendai,
Shermad_F.E.T._Khan,
Shokomike,
SimbarasheRusere,
Siphiwe,
SManaganyi,
Tanda,
Tavojay,
Tawanda,
Tayananiswa,
Tee_Breezy,
Tendai,
Tendai Moyo,
Tharealrockervybz,
Theeliteone,
Tichaz,
Tinashe Nyahasa,
Valentine Tusai,
William Chui,
Wunderful,
Wzvarevashe,
Zivave
|1
|6,021
|5,858
|12,467
|Onesimo
|2
|5,418
|5,189
|18,338
|Pindulaadmin
|3
|2,474
|2,332
|7,383
|Tayananiswa
|4
|2,264
|2,163
|4,721
|Jonathan1
|5
|2,145
|2,035
|5,033
|Rayhatron
|6
|1,974
|1,886
|3,813
|Smanganyi
|7
|1,812
|1,694
|5,196
|Abraham
|8
|1,700
|1,562
|6,299
|Leesa
|9
|1,683
|1,649
|1,944
|James
|10
|1,448
|1,383
|2,434
|Michael
|11
|1,392
|1,296
|3,603
|Lloyd Hazvineyi
|12
|941
|909
|1,165
|William Chui
|13
|578
|502
|1,951
|Maverick
|14
|452
|387
|1,429
|rutendonmawoneke
|15
|396
|362
|647
|Soul Kabweza
|16
|372
|324
|900
|clemencytakawira
|17
|359
|305
|1,036
|TendaiMoyo
|18
|312
|285
|474
|Rosaline
|19
|233
|222
|251
|Tawanda
|20
|207
|165
|610
|Soul
|21
|206
|184
|303
|Shermad F.E.T. Khan
|22
|122
|99
|226
|Paida
|23
|83
|57
|223
|siphiwe thebe
|24
|63
|39
|186
|Adolf Lee Dizamuhupe
|25
|52
|41
|69
|Rollergs
|26
|45
|32
|73
|Tinashe Nyahasha
|27
|40
|30
|56
|Benson Nyahokwe
|28
|33
|20
|62
|Theeliteone
|29
|32
|32
|32
|Ngonidzashe gweje
|30
|28
|9
|101
|Davison Tarugarira
|31
|28
|16
|53
|GVTimes
|32
|28
|12
|75
|Tichaz
|33
|27
|19
|34
|Andrew Mutenga
|34
|26
|18
|33
|Richard Tentone
|35
|19
|14
|20
|Royalty
|36
|17
|7
|30
|Jwhande57
|37
|13
|9
|14
|Garikai Dzoma
|38
|13
|3
|30
|Nigel
|39
|13
|3
|28
|Ndoumilayo
|40
|13
|10
|12
|Oliver Mahaka
|41
|12
|3
|25
|Menashi Mahere
|42
|12
|8
|12
|Wunderful
|43
|11
|5
|13
|Muzamisi
|44
|10
|3
|17
|Brian Machimbira
|45
|10
|4
|14
|Centrik Afrye
|46
|10
|5
|11
|Bill Muph
|47
|10
|1
|20
|Clinton
|48
|10
|3
|14
|Bernhard Krabina
|49
|9
|1
|19
|Horus Gondo
|50
|9
|5
|10
|Abisha Munamati