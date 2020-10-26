Difference between revisions of "Contributors"

Pindula

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors and unpaid individuals donating their time.
 
 
==Special Thanks!==
 
Special thanks for goes to the following individuals and companies for their selfless contribution to the project:
 
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Olorin Henderson Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Top 50 Contributors Of All Time

All time (Top 50)
RankScorePagesChangesUsername
1 6,020 5,857 12,466 Onesimo
2 5,530 5,300 18,575 Pindulaadmin
3 2,475 2,333 7,387 Tayananiswa
4 2,264 2,163 4,721 Jonathan1
5 2,145 2,035 5,033 Rayhatron
6 2,003 1,914 3,874 Smanganyi
7 1,812 1,694 5,196 Abraham
8 1,700 1,562 6,299 Leesa
9 1,683 1,649 1,944 James
10 1,491 1,425 2,520 Michael
11 1,392 1,296 3,603 Lloyd Hazvineyi
12 941 909 1,165 William Chui
13 578 502 1,951 Maverick
14 452 387 1,429 rutendonmawoneke
15 396 362 647 Soul Kabweza
16 372 324 900 clemencytakawira
17 359 305 1,036 TendaiMoyo
18 312 285 474 Rosaline
19 233 222 251 Tawanda
20 207 165 610 Soul
21 206 184 303 Shermad F.E.T. Khan
22 122 99 226 Paida
23 83 57 223 siphiwe thebe
24 52 41 69 Rollergs
25 45 32 73 Tinashe Nyahasha
26 40 30 56 Benson Nyahokwe
27 33 20 62 Theeliteone
28 32 32 32 Ngonidzashe gweje
29 28 9 101 Davison Tarugarira
30 28 16 53 GVTimes
31 28 12 75 Tichaz
32 27 19 34 Andrew Mutenga
33 26 18 33 Richard Tentone
34 19 14 20 Royalty
35 17 7 30 Jwhande57
36 13 9 14 Garikai Dzoma
37 13 3 30 Nigel
38 13 3 28 Ndoumilayo
39 13 10 12 Oliver Mahaka
40 12 3 25 Menashi Mahere
41 12 8 12 Wunderful
42 11 5 13 Muzamisi
43 10 3 17 Brian Machimbira
44 10 4 14 Centrik Afrye
45 10 5 11 Bill Muph
46 10 1 20 Clinton
47 10 3 14 Bernhard Krabina
48 9 1 19 Horus Gondo
49 9 5 10 Abisha Munamati
50 9 6 9 Georgia Marlins
