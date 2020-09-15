Difference between revisions of "Cook Off (2017 film)"
Cook Off is a 2017 Zimbabwean Romantic Comedy movie.
Cook Off is a 2017 Zimbabwean Romantic Comedy movie.
Plot
Struggling single mother, Anesu, believes she missed her 'chance' at life until her Gogo and her son Tapiwa enter her into auditions for a reality TV cooking show.
Trivia
Show show was inspired by the popular television show Battle of the Chefs Harare. the first feature film from Zimbabwe's Mufambanidzo Film Company is in production ... Get ready for a delicious underdog story starring Tendie Chitima, Tehn Diamond, Jessesi Mungoshi and Eddie Sandifolo. Directed by Tomas Brickhill, with Sebasien Lallemand as Director of Photography and Joe Njagu producing.