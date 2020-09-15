Difference between revisions of "Cook Off (2017 film)"

Coof Off Movie Poster

Cook Off is a 2017 Zimbabwean Romantic Comedy movie.

Plot

Struggling single mother, Anesu, believes she missed her 'chance' at life until her Gogo and her son Tapiwa enter her into auditions for a reality TV cooking show.

Trivia

Show show was inspired by the popular television show Battle of the Chefs Harare. the first feature film from Zimbabwe's Mufambanidzo Film Company is in production ... Get ready for a delicious underdog story starring Tendie Chitima, Tehn Diamond, Jessesi Mungoshi and Eddie Sandifolo. Directed by Tomas Brickhill, with Sebasien Lallemand as Director of Photography and Joe Njagu producing.





Cast