Difference between revisions of "Cookie Moyo"

In July 2018, Cookie Moyo was elected to Ward 14 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 541 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Bubi RDC with 541 votes, beating Sindiso Ndimande of MDC-Alliance with 102 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

