Corbet and Company, who produce plastic products, also recycle HDPE and LDPE.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address:
Phone: Jason Corbet - 0733 405466, 0772 233127, 0773 819943.
Email: jason@corbhold.co.zw;
Website:
Materials
HDPE and LDPE.
2020 - ±4 tons.