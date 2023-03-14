Pindula

Corbet and Company, who produce plastic products, also recycle HDPE and LDPE.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address:
Phone: Jason Corbet - 0733 405466, 0772 233127, 0773 819943.
Email: jason@corbhold.co.zw;
Website:

Materials

HDPE and LDPE.

2020 - ±4 tons.

