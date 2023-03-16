Pindula

Revision as of 06:31, 16 March 2023

Corbet and Company is a plastic manufacturing and specialist moulding company. Also manufacturers of plastic sheeting. They also recycle for their own consumption, and do not have excess material for re-sale. They work in HDPE and LDPE.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 185 Munhondo St, Ruwa.
Phone: Jason Corbet - 0242 132287, 0772 233127.
Email: jason@corbhold.co.zw;
Website:

Materials

HDPE (Blow and injection grade), LDPE, PPN (Injection grade).

2020 - ±4 tons. 2022 - 480 tons converted

