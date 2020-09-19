Difference between revisions of "Cornelius Gwinji"

In July 2018, Cornelius Gwinji was elected to Ward 14 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1495 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Masvingo RDC with 1495 votes, beating Joram Ngadya of MDC-Alliance with 624 votes, Jevhas Dhobha, independent with 131 votes and Susan Rungaro of PRC with 34 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

