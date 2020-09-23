Difference between revisions of "Cornelius Mazorodze Mapuranga"

In July 2018, Cornelius Mazorodze Mapuranga was elected to Ward 3 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1383 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Zaka RDC with 1383 votes, beating Michael Chikato of MDC-Alliance with 522 votes, Costa Chimuka, independent with 197 votes, Lot Mariranombe of NPF with 71 votes and Basilio Bereke of PRC with 65 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]