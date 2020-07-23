Difference between revisions of "Corruption Scandals In Zimbabwe"

*2010 -[[National Railways of Zimbabwe inflating prices scandal]]  
 
*2010 -[[National Railways of Zimbabwe inflating prices scandal]]  
 
*2008-2014 - [[Airport Road Scandal]]
 
*2008-2014 - [[Airport Road Scandal]]
*2009 - [[Zimbabwe United Passenger’s Company bribery scandal]]
*2010 - [[Zimbabwe Mining D e v e l o p m e n t Corporation Diamonds fraud scandal]]
*2012 - [[Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) tender scandal]]
*2013 - [[ZBC Over pricing scandal]]
*2014 - [[Air Zimbabwe insurance scam scandal]]
*2014 - [[ZESA Procurement scandal]]
*2014 - [[PSMAS Mega Salaries scandal]]
 
*2016 - [[Zimdef Funds Jonathan Moyo Scandal]]
 
*2016 - [[Zimdef Funds Jonathan Moyo Scandal]]
*2016 - [[15 billion Chiyadzwa loot]]
* - [[ZINARA Snow Graders Scandal]]
  
  

Here's a is a list of reported corruption scandals in Zimbabwe since 1980[1]:





