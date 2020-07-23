Difference between revisions of "Corruption Scandals In Zimbabwe"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 25:
|Line 25:
*2010 -[[National Railways of Zimbabwe inflating prices scandal]]
*2010 -[[National Railways of Zimbabwe inflating prices scandal]]
*2008-2014 - [[Airport Road Scandal]]
*2008-2014 - [[Airport Road Scandal]]
|−
*2009-[[Zimbabwe United Passenger’s Company bribery scandal]]
|+
*2009 - [[Zimbabwe United Passenger’s Company bribery scandal]]
|−
*2010-[[Zimbabwe Mining D e v e l o p m e n t Corporation Diamonds fraud scandal]]
|+
*2010 - [[Zimbabwe Mining D e v e l o p m e n t Corporation Diamonds fraud scandal]]
|−
*2012-[[Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) tender scandal]]
|+
*2012 - [[Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) tender scandal]]
|−
*2013-[[ZBC Over pricing scandal]]
|+
*2013 - [[ZBC Over pricing scandal]]
|−
*2014-[[Air Zimbabwe insurance scam scandal]]
|+
*2014 - [[Air Zimbabwe insurance scam scandal]]
|−
*2014-[[ZESA Procurement scandal]]
|+
*2014 - [[ZESA Procurement scandal]]
|−
*
|+
*[[PSMAS Mega Salaries scandal]]
*2016 - [[Zimdef Funds Jonathan Moyo Scandal]]
*2016 - [[Zimdef Funds Jonathan Moyo Scandal]]
|−
*2016 -[[15 billion Chiyadzwa loot]]
|+
*2016 - [[15 billion Chiyadzwa loot]]
|−
*[[ZINARA Snow Graders Scandal]]
|+
* [[ZINARA Snow Graders Scandal]]
Latest revision as of 10:06, 23 July 2020
Here's a is a list of reported corruption scandals in Zimbabwe since 1980[1]:
- 1982 - Paweni Scandal
- 1987 – Zisco Steel blast Furnace Scandal
- 1987 – Air Zimbabwe Fokker Plane Scandal – $ 100 million
- 1986 – National Railways Housing Scandal
- 1988 – Willowgate Scandal
- 1989 – ZRP Santana Scandal
- 1994 – War Victims Compensation Scandal
- 1995 - Harare Airport scandal
- 1995 – GMB Grain Scandal
- 1996 – VIP Housing Scandal
- 1998 – Boka Banking Scandal
- 1998 - Harare Airport extension Scandal
- 1998 – ZESA YTL Soltran Scandal
- 1998 – Telecel Scandal
- 1998 – Harare City Council Refuse Tender Scandal
- 1999 – Housing Loan Scandal
- 1999 – Noczim Scandal
- 1999 – DRC timber and diamond Un reported scandals
- 1999 – GMB Scandal
- 1999 – Ministry of water and rural development Chinese tender scandal
- 1999 – VIP Land Grab Scandal
- 2001 – Harare Airport Scandal
- 2009 - National Railways of Zimbabwe looting scandal
- 2010 -National Railways of Zimbabwe inflating prices scandal
- 2008-2014 - Airport Road Scandal
- 2009 - Zimbabwe United Passenger’s Company bribery scandal
- 2010 - Zimbabwe Mining D e v e l o p m e n t Corporation Diamonds fraud scandal
- 2012 - Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) tender scandal
- 2013 - ZBC Over pricing scandal
- 2014 - Air Zimbabwe insurance scam scandal
- 2014 - ZESA Procurement scandal
- 2014 - PSMAS Mega Salaries scandal
- 2016 - Zimdef Funds Jonathan Moyo Scandal
- 2016 - 15 billion Chiyadzwa loot
- - ZINARA Snow Graders Scandal
References
- ↑ OF A MILLION MEN AND corruption, Addietee, Published:17 May 2016, Retrieved: 9 May 2016