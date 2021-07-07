The 2021 Cosafa Cup was held at Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa from July 6 to 18 2021.

Background

The Cosafa organisers were forced to make amends to the 2021 Cosafa Cup fixtures and format following the late withdrawal of Madagascar.

The Island nation pulled out of the 20th edition after they failed to secure travel on Monday 4 July 2021.

Their withdrawal came just two days after Comoros also pulled out citing tough restrictions of Covid-19 in their country.

The original format of a three-group competition was simplified into two pools, with the top two nations in each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Cosafa conducted a draw to place Zambia and Malawi in Groups A and B, doing so in the presence of representatives for the 10 remaining teams and the local organising committee.[1]

Group Standings

Group A

Group A Table Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Eswatini 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 South Africa 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Botswana 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 Lesotho 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Group A Table Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures & Results

6 July 2021

Eswatini 3-1 Lesotho

South Africa 1-0 Botswana

7 July 2021

Zimbabwe v Mozambique

Senegal v Namibia (1500hrs)

8 July 2021

Zambia v Lesotho (1200hrs)

South Africa v Eswatini (1500hrs)

9 July 2021

Malawi v Zimbabwe (1200hrs)

Senegal v Mozambique (1500hrs)

10 July 2021