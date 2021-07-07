Difference between revisions of "Cosafa Cup 2021"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Group A)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→7 July 2021)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 39:
|Line 39:
|-
|-
! Country !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
! Country !! MP !! W !! D !! L !! GF !! GA !! GD !! Pts
|+
|+
|-
|-
| Mozambique || 1 || 0 || 1 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 1
| Mozambique || 1 || 0 || 1 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 1
|Line 46:
|Line 48:
| Malawi || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0
| Malawi || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0 || 0
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| || || 0 || 0 || 0 || || || -|| 0
|−
|-
|−
|}
|}
|Line 61:
|Line 61:
*Zimbabwe 0-0 Mozambique
*Zimbabwe 0-0 Mozambique
|−
*Senegal
|+
*Senegal Namibia
===8 July 2021===
===8 July 2021===
Latest revision as of 18:47, 7 July 2021
The 2021 Cosafa Cup was held at Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa from July 6 to 18 2021.
Background
The Cosafa organisers were forced to make amends to the 2021 Cosafa Cup fixtures and format following the late withdrawal of Madagascar.
The Island nation pulled out of the 20th edition after they failed to secure travel on Monday 4 July 2021.
Their withdrawal came just two days after Comoros also pulled out citing tough restrictions of Covid-19 in their country.
The original format of a three-group competition was simplified into two pools, with the top two nations in each group advancing to the semi-finals.
Cosafa conducted a draw to place Zambia and Malawi in Groups A and B, doing so in the presence of representatives for the 10 remaining teams and the local organising committee.[1]
Group Standings
Group A
|Country
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Eswatini
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Botswana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Lesotho
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Group B
|Country
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Namibia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Mozambique
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zimbabwe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
Fixtures & Results
6 July 2021
- Eswatini 3-1 Lesotho
- South Africa 1-0 Botswana
7 July 2021
- Zimbabwe 0-0 Mozambique
- Senegal 1-2 Namibia
8 July 2021
- Zambia v Lesotho (1200hrs)
- South Africa v Eswatini (1500hrs)
9 July 2021
- Malawi v Zimbabwe (1200hrs)
- Senegal v Mozambique (1500hrs)
10 July 2021
- Botswana v Lesotho (1200hrs)
- Eswatini v Zambia (1500hrs)
11 July 2021
- Namibia v Zimbabwe (1400hrs)
- Mozambique v Malawi (1700hrs)
13 July 2021
- Malawi v Namibia (1200hrs)
- Senegal v Zimbabwe (1200hrs)
- South Africa v Lesotho (1500hrs)
- Zambia v Botswana (1500hrs)
14 July 2021
- Mozambique v Namibia (1200hrs)
- Senegal v Malawi (1200hrs)
- South Africa v Zambia (1500hrs)
- Eswatini v Botswana (1500hrs)
References
- ↑ Dennis Mabuka, Cosafa Cup: Change to 2021 format as Madagascar withdraw, Goal, Published: July 6, 2021, Retrieved: july 6, 2021