Difference between revisions of "Cossam Chiangwa"

Reverend Cossam Chiangwa is a Zimbabwean pastor and a leader of a faction of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM).

Chiangwa and Bishop Aspher Madziyire have been involved in a court battle over the control of the AFM Church and its properties since 2018.

Controversies

In December 2020, Chiangwa and his wife were turned away from Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on suspicion that their paperwork was not in order.

Chiangwa and his wife wanted to go for a romantic getaway in the United Arab Emirates but were turned away at Robert Mugabe International airport after allegedly producing suspected phoney Covid-19 documentation.

Chiangwa acknowledged he was denied exit to Dubai along with his wife because of challenges in paperwork.

He, however, pointed out that their Covid-19 certificates were genuine but it was his wife’s visa that raised security concern. Chiangwa said they eventually flew to Dubai the next day after sorting the issue out.[1]