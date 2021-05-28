Difference between revisions of "Cossam Chiangwa"

Chiangwa and his followers contend that the High Court erred in failing to find that Bishop Madziyire and his followers had “seceded from the church” after adopting a new constitution for the church without following due process.<ref name="Herald">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/battle-for-afm-far-from-over/ Battle for AFM far from over], ''The Herald'', Published: September 10, 2019, Retrieved: May 28, 2021</ref>

Madziyire was cited as a respondent along with Munyaradzi Shumba, Tawanda Nyambirai, Clever Mupakaidzwa, Briton Tembo and Christopher Chemhuru.

Chiangwa’s group argued that the High Court made a mistake by failing to find that the adoption of a new church constitution by Bishop Madziyire and his followers on September 15, 2018, was unprocedural. They argued that it was not in accordance with provisions of the AFM’s constitution.

They also wanted the faction led by Bishop Madziyire to stop using the church’s name when conducting their business.

In the notice of appeal, Chiangwa and his followers wanted Bishop Madziyire and his group to return all the AFM assets in their possession.

In September 2019, Chiangwa and his followers — Amon Chinyemba, Nathan Nhira, Shepherd Sebata, Donald Ndoni, Arthur Nhamburo and M. Mashumba filed a notice of appeal against the High Court decision.

Mangota ruled that [[Amon Madawo]] who was backed by immediate past president Aspher Madziyire is the legitimate leader of the church. Justice Mangota also ruled that Chiyangwa’s group must reverse everything they did, return everything they took and must stop presenting themselves as the leadership of the church.<ref name="H">Nyore Madzianike and Pauline Mhuka, [https://www.herald.co.zw/madziyire-wins-afm-leadership-wrangle/ Madziyire wins AFM leadership wrangle], ''The Herald'', Published: September 5, 2019, Retrieved: May 28, 2021</ref><ref name="NZ">Mary Taruvinga, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/chiyangwa-challenges-afm-leadership-defeat/ Chiyangwa challenges AFM leadership defeat], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: September 9, 2019, Retrieved: May 28, 2021</ref>

High Court judge Justice [[David Mangota]] barred Chiangwa and his followers from using the name of the church when conducting their activities without authorisation from Madziyire’s faction.

On 4 September 2019, the [[High Court]] declared Madziyire as the bona fide leader of the AFM Church.

Chiangwa and Madziyire went their separate ways with each of them commanding their followers in the church following last September 2018's church council meeting, which passed a vote of no confidence on Madziyire.

Chiangwa and Bishop [[Aspher Madziyire]] have been involved in a court battle over the control of the AFM Church and its properties since 2018.

Chiangwa and Bishop [[Aspher Madziyire]] have been involved in a court battle over the control of the AFM Church and its properties since 2018.

Reverend Cossam Chiangwa is a Zimbabwean pastor and a leader of a faction of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM).

Chiangwa and Bishop Aspher Madziyire have been involved in a court battle over the control of the AFM Church and its properties since 2018.





Fight For Control Of AFM

Controversies

In December 2020, Chiangwa and his wife were turned away from Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on suspicion that their paperwork was not in order.

Chiangwa and his wife wanted to go for a romantic getaway in the United Arab Emirates but were turned away at Robert Mugabe International airport after allegedly producing suspected phoney Covid-19 documentation.

Chiangwa acknowledged he was denied exit to Dubai along with his wife because of challenges in paperwork.

He, however, pointed out that their Covid-19 certificates were genuine but it was his wife’s visa that raised security concern. Chiangwa said they eventually flew to Dubai the next day after sorting the issue out.[4]