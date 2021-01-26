Difference between revisions of "Costa Mande"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Costa Mande''' was elected to Ward 14 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 8614 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found o...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:16, 26 January 2021
In July 2018, Costa Mande was elected to Ward 14 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 8614 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 14 Harare Municipality with 8614 votes, beating Taurai Jimu of Zanu PF with 3168 votes, Wilfred Masunda, independent with 398 votes, Georgina Musiyiwa of MDC-T with 309 votes, Stephen Munyaradzi T Mazanza, independent with 229 votes, Felistas Mukambi of NPF with 87 votes, Lina Mondiwa of PRC with 54 votes and Liiosa Sithole of BZA with 50 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020