Difference between revisions of "Costa Mande"

In July 2018, Costa Mande was elected to Ward 14 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 8614 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Harare Municipality with 8614 votes, beating Taurai Jimu of Zanu PF with 3168 votes, Wilfred Masunda, independent with 398 votes, Georgina Musiyiwa of MDC-T with 309 votes, Stephen Munyaradzi T Mazanza, independent with 229 votes, Felistas Mukambi of NPF with 87 votes, Lina Mondiwa of PRC with 54 votes and Liiosa Sithole of BZA with 50 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

