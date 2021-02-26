'''Costa Nhamoinesu''' is one of the most outstanding Zimbabwean born footballers who has played competitive soccer in Europe consistently in the Czech Republic. He also played in the local [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] for [[Masvingo United Football Club]]. Nhamoinesu was invited to play in the Zimbabwe National Team at a game in Zambia in March 2018 but he failed to get connecting flights to reach Zambia in time. He signed for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters in 2020 after leaving Sparta Praque.

Costa Nhamoinesu is one of the most outstanding Zimbabwean born footballers who has played competitive soccer in Europe consistently in the Czech Republic. He also played in the local Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League for Masvingo United Football Club. Nhamoinesu was invited to play in the Zimbabwe National Team at a game in Zambia in March 2018 but he failed to get connecting flights to reach Zambia in time. He signed for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters in 2020 after leaving Sparta Praque.





Background

He was born on 6 January 1986 in Harare.[1]

Career

Costa grew up in Harare where he stayed with his parents, while in high school he got a “scholarship” from Darryn Textiles Africa United who paid his school fees while he played for the club. He then moved to play for Masvingo United Football Club in 2005 before being transferred to Amazulu FC in the 2006/2007 season.[2] He then captured interest from Polish 5th tier club KS Wisla Ustronianka in 2008 via an agent who was in Zimbabwe. After an impressive start Costa was loaned to league side Zaglebie Lubin on a season loan in 2008/2009 season,[3] where he was later sold on a permanent basis signing a 5 year contract.

While in the Polish top flight that is when Costa became a prominent figure however he was subject to several racist insults. After the end of his contract Costa signed a 2 year contract with Sparta as free agent,[4] while at Sparta in his first season he became the best foreign player playing in the Czech Republic he was also named in the Top Eleven Players of the 2013-2014 season by the fans.[5] Costa current market value is €1 million [3] In 2014, Costa was voted the best foreign player in the Czech Republic.[6]

Costa was signed by Kerala Blasters FC who play in the Indian Super League and he was unveiled on 10 October 2020. The club expressed their satisfaction in signing the experienced centre back who has the distinction of having the most number of appearances at Sparta Praque as a foreign player.[7]

National Team Caps

Costa has six national Under-20 caps as well as seven Under-23 caps, he was part of the squad that played in a friendly match against Mozambique in 2007 which was his last appearance for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team (Warriors) he was later called for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2011 however he could not turn up for the national duty due to shoulder injury.[5]

Picture Gallery

Controversy

Asiagate Involvement

Costa Nhamoinesu was part of the infamous Asiagate scandal participants, however, he was later exonerated form the bans in 2012 by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) alongside other players like Kingston Nkata, Edward Sadomba, Energy Murambadoro etc. The players and officials were accused of accepting to match fix the national team’s games from a betting syndicate in Asia in 2009.[8]

Trivia

He is only the second Zimbabwean after Bruce Grobbelaar to win a major title in Europe.









